Ayushmann Khurrana responds to filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph’s Mohanlal remark: “I hope I’m worthy enough”

Highlights

Jude Anthany Joseph has clarified his earlier comment about Mohanlal and a past project.

The filmmaker said the remark was about the producer involved and had nothing to do with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann praised Mohanlal as a “legend” and said he hopes to share screen space with him someday.

Jude Anthany Joseph’s recent comment involving Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was linked to a past project that was reportedly being developed with Ayushmann Khurrana. The filmmaker has now clarified the context of his remark, while Ayushmann has responded by expressing his admiration for Mohanlal.

Jude clarifies his Mohanlal remark

Jude explained that his earlier comment about Mohanlal was directed at the producer involved in the project and was not about Ayushmann.

The filmmaker said Ayushmann had been happy with the script involving Mohanlal, but the project ultimately did not work out. He also made it clear that it was not Ayushmann’s fault that the project did not happen.

Jude shared the clarification after meeting Ayushmann, adding that there was “nothing but respect” between them and that he hoped they could work together in the future.

The project was still at an early stage

The project involving Ayushmann was reportedly only being discussed at a preliminary stage, before the actor made any formal commitment.

There also appears to have been no direct communication between Ayushmann or his management and Jude regarding the project. Any discussions were understood to have taken place at the production level.

Mohanlal’s name had not been part of any project-related discussions involving Ayushmann or his team.

Ayushmann expresses admiration for Mohanlal

Responding to Jude’s Instagram post, Ayushmann said he was a fan of the filmmaker’s work and hoped to collaborate with him soon.

He also praised Mohanlal, writing, “I have the utmost respect for Mohanlal sir’s work. He is a legend. I hope I’m worthy enough to share screen space with him someday.”

The exchange also clears up any suggestion of tension between Ayushmann and Jude, with both the actor and filmmaker expressing mutual respect and an interest in working together in the future.