Who is Tabby Stoecker? Meet the Olympic gold medallist joining Strictly Come Dancing 2026

Highlights

Tabby Stoecker is the 13th celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2026.

The Team GB skeleton athlete won Olympic gold at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

She made her international debut in skeleton just five years ago and has since built an impressive medal record.

Tabby Stoecker is going from Olympic gold to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom after being confirmed as the latest celebrity joining the 2026 series.

The Team GB skeleton athlete was announced as the 13th name in this year’s line-up on Monday, 10 August. While viewers will soon see her take on ballroom and Latin routines, Stoecker is already an accomplished athlete, having reached the top of her sport at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Who is Tabby Stoecker?

Stoecker is a British skeleton athlete and a member of Team GB. She made her international debut in the sport just five years ago, but has since quickly established herself as a successful competitor.

Her achievements include a World Cup race victory, two World Championship medals and a European Championship medal.

Her biggest sporting achievement came at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, where she won gold for Team GB.

Why is she joining Strictly Come Dancing?

Despite her success on the skeleton track, Stoecker has described appearing on Strictly as a childhood dream.

“I am over the moon to be joining the cast of Strictly 2026,” she said. “I’ve had the wildest year of my life so far, so to be rounding it off with a childhood dream of dancing in the Strictly ballroom is surreal and I can’t wait to get stuck in!”

Her appearance will see her swap the high-speed skeleton track for the dance floor when the new series begins in September.

Who else is joining Strictly Come Dancing 2026?

Stoecker joins Lacey Turner, Dani Dyer, Delta Goodrem, Chris Appleton, Cach Mercer, Will Best, Dame Sarah Storey, Jaime Winstone, Bethany Antonia, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Graeme Hall and Laurence Robb in the 2026 cast.

More names are expected to be announced throughout the summer before Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in September.