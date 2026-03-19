Ryan Gosling: "I wanted humour and drama to co-exist in 'Project Hail Mary'"

Highlights

Ryan Gosling leads and produces the sci-fi adaptation

Film balances complex science with humour to widen its appeal

Based on Andy Weir’s bestselling novel

Early reactions praise Gosling’s performance, with mixed views on originality

Ryan Gosling pushes for humour in space storytelling

Ryan Gosling says his instinct as an actor has always been to bring humour into his roles, even when projects have leaned towards seriousness. With Project Hail Mary, he found a way to make that instinct central.

Taking on both lead and producer duties, Gosling wanted to create a film where comedy and drama could exist together. He has spoken about moments in past projects where humour was dialled down, despite feeling that lighter moments naturally occur even in tense situations.

The film, adapted from Project Hail Mary, follows Ryland Grace, a science teacher who wakes up alone on a spaceship with no memory, only to realise he is on a mission to save the sun from a mysterious threat.

Science meets accessibility

Gosling acknowledges that the story is built on complex scientific ideas, but believes humour plays a key role in making them accessible. He argues that even in dramatic or tragic circumstances, unexpected moments of levity can feel true to life.

The actor returns to familiar territory, having previously explored space in First Man. His ongoing interest in the subject, he says, comes from a desire to better understand something that remains vast and elusive.

To support the film’s scientific grounding, the production worked with experts including physicist Brian Cox. At the same time, Gosling stresses that the film trusts audiences to engage with the material without over-explaining it.

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Performance at the centre of the film

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film has drawn largely positive early responses, though some critics have pointed to its familiarity within the genre.

Gosling’s performance stands out as the film’s anchor. Much of the narrative unfolds with his character in isolation, relying on his interaction with an unusual co-star, an alien named Rocky.

The directors have credited Gosling’s ability to create a believable emotional connection as central to the film’s success. His performance, combining humour with vulnerability, holds together a story that moves between scientific complexity and human emotion.