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From 'Coco 2' to 'X-Men': Disney locks in an incredible slate of theatrical events through 2029

From Marvel heroes to Pixar favourites, Disney is loading up the cinema calendar

Coco 2' to 'X-Men

Disney has given audiences a clearer picture of its upcoming theatrical plans

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 18, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Disney has confirmed release dates for several major theatrical titles across 2028 and 2029.
  • Ryan Gosling’s Ghost Rider will arrive in cinemas on 28 July 2028.
  • The slate also includes X-Men, Tangled, Black Panther 3, Incredibles 3 and Coco 2.

Disney has given audiences a clearer picture of its upcoming theatrical plans, locking in dates for a string of major releases stretching into 2029.

Among the biggest announcements is Ryan Gosling’s Ghost Rider, which now has a confirmed cinema release date of 28 July 2028. The Marvel film will be directed by Shawn Levy and takes over a date previously held for an untitled Marvel Studios project.

Ryan Gosling’s Ghost Rider gets a summer 2028 date

Ghost Rider is set to hit cinemas on 28 July 2028, placing the film in a summer slot that has become increasingly valuable for Marvel releases.

Gosling was previously unveiled as the new Ghost Rider, taking on the role previously played by Nicolas Cage in the 2007 film and its sequel.

The project will be directed by Levy, who has already worked within the MCU on Deadpool & Wolverine.

Disney’s 2028 slate is packed with major franchises

The newly confirmed calendar gives Disney an unusually franchise-heavy 2028.

Pixar’s Ghost Market is scheduled for 10 March, followed by the live-action Tangled on 31 March. Marvel’s untitled X-Men film is set for 5 May, while Disney Animation’s Clay is due on 22 November.

The year will close with Black Panther 3, scheduled for 15 December.

Disney has also moved Searchlight’s horror film Monitor forward from 30 April to 16 April 2027. The film follows a disturbing video that begins spreading online and targets those who watch it.

Coco 2 rounds out Disney’s 2029 plans

Disney’s theatrical plans continue into 2029, although the calendar currently has fewer confirmed titles.

An untitled Disney film is scheduled for 9 November, replacing a previously announced untitled Marvel release. Pixar’s highly anticipated Coco 2 will then arrive on 21 November 2029.

With Marvel, Pixar, Disney Animation and live-action adaptations all represented, the dates show the studio leaning heavily on established franchises while also making room for new projects.

For audiences, however, the biggest takeaway is clear: the next few years of Disney cinema are already taking shape, with Ghost Rider, X-Men, Black Panther 3 and Coco 2 among the biggest events on the horizon.

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