Who is Syra Kanwar? Meet the Apollo Tyres heiress representing India at Le Bal

Highlights

Syra Kanwar, 20, is the only Indian debutante selected for Le Bal des Débutantes 2026 in Paris.

She is the daughter of Apollo Tyres magnate Neeraj Kanwar and Simran Kanwar.

The Barnard College student will wear a custom Georges Hobeika gown inspired by Indian couture.

Her elder brother Jai Kanwar will be her official cavalier for the evening.

Syra Kanwar is set to represent India at one of Paris’ most exclusive social events when she makes her debut at Le Bal des Débutantes in November 2026.

The 20-year-old is the daughter of Apollo Tyres magnate Neeraj Kanwar and Simran Kanwar. Based in London with her family, Syra is currently studying Economics and Mathematics at Barnard College.

Her selection has put the spotlight on the young heiress, who will be the only Indian debutante at this year’s Le Bal.

Who is Syra Kanwar?

Syra comes from the family behind Apollo Tyres and has grown up between India and the UK. She is currently pursuing her undergraduate degree at Barnard College, the women's college affiliated with Columbia University in New York.

Speaking to Hello! India, Syra said she was looking forward to meeting the other young women selected for the event.

“It’s rare to have such an interesting motley of young women from around the world together in one room. I can’t wait to meet everyone,” she said.

Her appearance also places her among a group of Indian women who have previously attended Le Bal. Past Indian debutantes include Isha Ambani, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Leanna Mallya and members of Indian royal families, including Princess Ananya Raje Scindia of Gwalior and Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur.

Why is Syra attending Le Bal?

Le Bal des Débutantes is an invitation-only charity gala that brings together around 20 to 25 young women aged between 16 and 22 from prominent families around the world.

The event was originally founded in 1958 at the Château de Versailles and was revived in 1992 by Ophélie Renouard. Alongside the formal introductions and dancing, the event has a charitable focus, with Syra saying that raising money for charities remains an important part of the evening.

Her elder brother Jai Kanwar will be her official cavalier. The siblings have been practising their waltz together, while Syra will also take part in a traditional father-daughter dance with Neeraj.

Her Indian-inspired Le Bal look

Fashion will be another major part of Syra’s debut. She is expected to wear a custom red gown by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika, featuring elaborate embellishments that draw on the look of traditional Indian embroidery.

Syra described the colour as “bold, celebratory and very me” and said she was particularly drawn to Hobeika’s detailed beadwork.

“The embellishments remind me of Indian couture, where embroidery and intricate details are an important part of the beauty of a piece,” she said.

Before the main event, Syra has already been taking part in dress fittings and dance rehearsals as she prepares for her Paris debut.

For Syra, the November event will bring together her Indian heritage, international upbringing and fashion interests as she takes her place as the only Indian debutante at Le Bal 2026.