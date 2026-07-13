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UK moves to stop unlicensed casinos from sponsoring football clubs

A government consultation is expected to pave the way for tighter rules on offshore gambling firms sponsoring British sports teams

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The UK is preparing new rules aimed at preventing unlicensed gambling firms from sponsoring football clubs

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJul 13, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • The UK is preparing plans to block unlicensed gambling companies from sponsoring British sports teams.
  • The move follows concerns that offshore operators have continued signing deals with Premier League clubs.
  • Everton's recent sponsorship agreement with crypto casino Stake.com has intensified calls for reform.

The UK government is preparing to tighten rules on gambling sponsorships in sport, with ministers expected to launch a consultation aimed at preventing unlicensed casinos from partnering with British football clubs.

The proposed UK gambling sponsorship reforms are intended to close a regulatory loophole that currently allows offshore gambling companies without UK licences to sponsor sports teams. According to The Guardian report, officials say the move is designed to reduce the visibility of operators that fall outside Britain's gambling regulations.

The consultation is expected to begin this week after months of delays.

A loophole under growing scrutiny

Pressure for reform has grown since Everton FC signed a three-year sleeve sponsorship agreement with crypto casino Stake.com during the government's review period.

Stake no longer holds a UK gambling licence after surrendering it in 2025 following a regulatory review. While the company says it does not accept bets from customers in Britain, existing rules do not prevent unlicensed operators from sponsoring British sports clubs.

The Gambling Commission has previously warned clubs to carefully consider commercial partnerships with companies operating outside the UK's regulatory framework, noting that clubs and senior executives could face legal consequences if they are found to have promoted unlicensed gambling businesses serving British consumers.

The government is now seeking views on proposals that could prevent such sponsorships altogether.

Industry pressure builds

The consultation follows concerns raised by Entain, owner of Ladbrokes, which urged ministers to act before clubs finalised sponsorship agreements for the new season.

In a letter reportedly sent to Gambling Minister Baroness Twycross in June, Entain chief executive Stella David warned that delays risked being interpreted by clubs as approval to continue signing deals with offshore operators. She also reportedly argued that some unlicensed gambling websites could expose consumers to greater risks while reducing UK tax revenues.

A government spokesperson reportedly said it was not appropriate for unlicensed gambling companies to increase their profile through sponsorship agreements with some of Britain's biggest football clubs, adding that the consultation would be launched soon.

The review also comes ahead of changes already agreed between the Premier League and clubs, under which front-of-shirt sponsorships by gambling companies will end from the 2026-27 season. However, gambling companies can still advertise on shirt sleeves, training kits and pitchside hoardings under the current rules.

british sports teamscrypto casino stakecomoffshore operatorspremier league clubsuk gambling sponsorship
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