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The first look at 'I Play Rocky' reveals Anthony Ippolito's uncanny Sylvester Stallone transformation

Amazon MGM Studios has revealed the first footage from I Play Rocky

The first look at 'I Play Rocky' reveals Anthony Ippolito's uncanny Sylvester Stallone transformation

Anthony Ippolito portrays Sylvester Stallone

YouTube/ Amazon MGM Studios
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 16, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Amazon MGM Studios has revealed the first footage from I Play Rocky.
  • Anthony Ippolito portrays Sylvester Stallone in the biographical drama.
  • The film chronicles Stallone's fight to play Rocky Balboa in the 1976 classic Rocky.

Anthony Ippolito's transformation into Sylvester Stallone has been revealed in the first look at I Play Rocky, a biographical drama that revisits the story behind one of Hollywood's most celebrated underdog films.

Released by Amazon MGM Studios, the footage follows Stallone's determination to play Rocky Balboa after writing the screenplay for Rocky, despite facing pressure to hand the lead role to a more established star. The preview also features the iconic Rocky theme, reinforcing the film's connection to the 1976 classic.

A behind-the-scenes look at Rocky

Directed by Peter Farrelly, I Play Rocky dramatises the events leading to the making of Rocky and Stallone's struggle to convince studios that he should star in the film he created.

The official synopsis describes it as the true story of "an unknown actor with an unshakable belief" that he was meant not only to write Rocky but to become Rocky Balboa himself. It follows Stallone's refusal to compromise on the casting, a decision that ultimately helped turn the film into one of cinema's defining success stories.

Ensemble cast brings real-life figures to screen

Alongside Ippolito, the film stars Stephan James as Carl Weathers, Matt Dillon as Frank Stallone Sr. and AnnaSophia Robb as Sasha Czack, Stallone's then wife.

The role marks another real-life portrayal for Ippolito, who previously played Al Pacino in The Offer, the series about the making of The Godfather.

- YouTube youtu.be

Stallone's involvement prompted discussion

I Play Rocky is scheduled to open in cinemas on November 6, 2026.

The project drew attention last year after Stallone said he was "shocked" to learn about the film and had "zero to do with" it. However, Farrelly later said the filmmakers had approached Stallone before production, that he had read the script, and had given his approval for the project to move forward.

sylvester stallonebiographieshollywoodanthony ippolito
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