Ajay Devgn supports Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour workday rule as Sandeep Reddy Vanga feud brews

Deepika Padukone’s exit from Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, triggered an online storm, mainly due to her reported condition of limiting workdays to eight hours. While speculation ran wild, with unnamed sources labelling her “unprofessional,” Ajay Devgn has spoken up, backing the actor’s right to set boundaries.
At a recent press event for Maa, a horror film featuring his wife Kajol, Ajay addressed the topic head-on. When asked if filmmakers are okay with actors, especially new mothers, asking for shorter shifts, he said, “It’s not like people are against it. Most decent filmmakers understand. Eight or nine-hour shifts are common now.”
He made it clear that expectations in the industry are changing. “It depends on the individual, but I think a large part of the industry is already adapting.”
Kajol, who was standing beside him, chimed in with a smile, “I love the idea of working less,” offering her own nod of approval to a more balanced work culture.
Deepika’s role in Spirit, opposite Prabhas, was meant to be her second big Telugu project after Kalki 2898 AD. But things reportedly soured after she requested an eight-hour workday and a fee of £1.9 million [approx. ₹20 crore] along with a profit share. Rumours also suggest she wasn’t keen on delivering dialogues in Telugu. Eventually, Triptii Dimri was confirmed as her replacement.
In response to all this, Vanga posted a cryptic message on Twitter, hinting at betrayal and “dirty PR games,” accusing an unnamed actor of breaching an unwritten trust. While he didn’t name anyone, most believed the post was aimed at Deepika. His mention of “Is this what your feminism stands for?” added fuel to the fire.
Through it all, Deepika has stayed silent, except for a calm remark at a recent event: “When faced with tough choices, I listen to my inner voice. Peace matters more.”
With Ajay and Kajol now speaking out, the conversation seems to be shifting. The film world may not be the same as it once was, and perhaps that’s for the better.
