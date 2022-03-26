Tiger Shroff on Heropanti 2 clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34

By: Mohnish Singh

Tiger Shroff is set to dazzle the silver screen after a long gap of two years. Last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s action thriller Baaghi 3 (2020), the actor is now gearing up for the release of Nadiadwala’s next production Heropanti 2.

The upcoming film, directed by Ahmed Khan, holds a special place in Shroff’s heart as it is a sequel to his debut film Heropanti (2014). Starring alongside him in the film are Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Heropanti 2 has been creating a lot of noise ever since the makers dropped its trailer recently. The big-ticket action thriller is set to clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh’s Runway 34 as both films are due in cinemas on April 29.

Talking about the clash, Shroff has said that both films can do well together. “I can’t compare to such major superstars like Ajay sir and Amitabh Bachchan sir. I have way too much respect and fan to be spoken about in the same breath as them. With a date like Eid, both films can flourish together. People can see our film on Eid and Runway 34 on Basi Eid or vice versa,” he said.

The actor also praised Runway 34 and said he himself is looking forward to watching the film. “It is looking fantastic and I am looking forward to seeing it too,” he added.

After unveiling an adrenalin-pumping trailer of the film recently, the makers dropped the first song from the film on Saturday. Titled “DaFa Kar,” the foot-tapping number has received a great response on social media.

In addition to Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff has a slew of exciting projects in the pipeline. Some of them include Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon, Bade Miyan Chote Miya alongside Akshay Kumar, and Baaghi 4.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.