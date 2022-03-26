Website Logo
  • Sunday, March 27, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Entertainment

Tiger Shroff on Heropanti 2 clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34

Tiger Shroff (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Tiger Shroff is set to dazzle the silver screen after a long gap of two years. Last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s action thriller Baaghi 3 (2020), the actor is now gearing up for the release of Nadiadwala’s next production Heropanti 2.

The upcoming film, directed by Ahmed Khan, holds a special place in Shroff’s heart as it is a sequel to his debut film Heropanti (2014). Starring alongside him in the film are Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Heropanti 2 has been creating a lot of noise ever since the makers dropped its trailer recently. The big-ticket action thriller is set to clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh’s Runway 34 as both films are due in cinemas on April 29.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Talking about the clash, Shroff has said that both films can do well together. “I can’t compare to such major superstars like Ajay sir and Amitabh Bachchan sir. I have way too much respect and fan to be spoken about in the same breath as them. With a date like Eid, both films can flourish together. People can see our film on Eid and Runway 34 on Basi Eid or vice versa,” he said.

The actor also praised Runway 34 and said he himself is looking forward to watching the film. “It is looking fantastic and I am looking forward to seeing it too,” he added.

After unveiling an adrenalin-pumping trailer of the film recently, the makers dropped the first song from the film on Saturday. Titled “DaFa Kar,” the foot-tapping number has received a great response on social media.

In addition to Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff has a slew of exciting projects in the pipeline. Some of them include Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon, Bade Miyan Chote Miya alongside Akshay Kumar, and Baaghi 4.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
John Abraham: Want to reinvent action with Attack
INTERVIEWS
“I’m grateful to Kavish Sinha that he saw Koyal in me,” Undekhi star Apeksha Porwal
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra tinsel black saree won hearts at pre-Oscars event
Entertainment
Arjun Kapoor to begin filming The Lady Killer in April
Entertainment
Life of Pi star Suraj Sharma to topline Gulmohar
Entertainment
Karan Johar and Fox Star Studios nab rights to remake Malayalam hit Hridayam
Entertainment
Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut Being Mortal adds Seth Rogen to the cast
Entertainment
Salman Khan wraps filming his cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather
Entertainment
Netflix to premiere Sakshi Tanwar’s Mai on April 15
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra to headline Amazon Studios’ Secret Daughter adaptation
Entertainment
Diana Penty to star opposite Shahid Kapoor in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next
Entertainment
‘Bridgerton’ Stars dazzle on the red carpet at Season 2 Premiere
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Tiger Shroff on Heropanti 2 clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Runway…
John Abraham: Want to reinvent action with Attack
“I’m grateful to Kavish Sinha that he saw Koyal in…
Rochdale Crime: Four men jailed following burglary and ‘businessman’ death…
US: India’s stand on Ukraine war ‘unsatisfactory’ but ‘not surprising’
UK Covid cases ‘record high’ with 4.2m infected last week