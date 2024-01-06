Website Logo
Bollywood News

Ajay Devgn returns to headline ‘Raid 2’

The movie has started shooting in Mumbai.

Ajay Devgn (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Well-known Hindi film actor Ajay Devgn is officially returning to headline the sequel to his 2018 hit Raid, the makers announced on Saturday.

Titled Raid 2, the movie is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first part that saw Devgn playing the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

The sequel, which has started production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

The film will be released in theatres on November 15, 2024, T-Series announced on its social media handles.

“The wait is over! Ajay Devgn is back as IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, ready to bring another true case to the big screen on 15th November 2024,” the studio posted on Instagram.

Raid, which also featured Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D’Cruz, was based on the real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s.

According to the makers, Raid 2 will celebrate the “unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department” and narrate a true case from their books.

The movie has started shooting in Mumbai and will also be extensively filmed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Devgn will be next seen in Maidaan, a period sports drama, as well as Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

