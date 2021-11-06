Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty to reteam for Singham 3; the film expected to enter theatres in 2023

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Buoyed up by the terrific response that his latest directorial Sooryavanshi (2021) has received at the box office, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has decided to take his cop universe forward with Ajay Devgn as the duo is set to commence work on Singham 3 soon.

As per reports, the third installment of the franchise will see Singham take on the terror outfits hiding in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. We also hear that Shetty and Devgn have locked the release date for Singham 3. If all goes well, Singham 3 will enter theatres during the Independence Day 2023 weekend.

Sharing more details, a source close to the development tells an entertainment portal, “It is among the most patriotic films that Rohit and Ajay are collaborating on, as it is set against the backdrop of turbulent Indo-Pak relationship. The premise has Kashmir in its backdrop, and it is a story special to all the stakeholders. Given the plot and vibe, the makers feel it is best to bring the film on the big screen during the Independence Day 2023 weekend.”

The source goes on to add that Singham 3 will be shot extensively in Kashmir and Delhi. The film is expected to go before cameras in September of October next year. “It will go on floors around September/October next year, as adequate security will be provided by the officials to the crew following the Independence Day celebrations next year,” the source adds. An official announcement of the film, its release date, other cast members, and shooting schedule is expected to arrive soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.