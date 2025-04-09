Ajay Devgn admits Bollywood is lost post-pandemic: ''We’re all still struggling”

Ajay Devgn is back as the no-nonsense IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, but off-screen, he's being just as honest. Speaking at the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai, the actor admitted that the Hindi film industry is still figuring out what audiences want in this new post-pandemic world.

“Everyone’s trying, but the truth is, nobody has a clear answer yet,” said Devgn. “We’re all learning as we go. Audiences have changed and what worked before doesn’t always land now. There’s more global content available than ever, and people are making different choices.”

It’s not just Bollywood facing this uncertainty, he pointed out. “Whether it’s Hollywood, South Indian cinema or us, hits and misses are happening everywhere. No industry is immune.”

Some have blamed high ticket prices for low theatre turnouts, but Devgn disagrees. “If a movie clicks, people show up, price or not. It’s really about the content. The trailer, the teaser, the music if it connects, the audience comes.”

Raid 2 takes forward the story of a fearless tax officer and is inspired by a real case. This time, the film explores another true investigation, with Raj Kumar Gupta returning as director. Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor join the cast, while Riteish Deshmukh steps in as the antagonist.

Ajay Devgn at the Raid 2 press event in Mumbai, addressing the post-pandemic shift in cinema and storytelling





The sequel, backed by T-Series and Panorama Studios, hits cinemas on May 1. Devgn said this story pays tribute to the less-seen work of the Income Tax Department. “It’s based on a real case, and it shines a light on officers who do tough jobs away from the spotlight.”

Ultimately, Devgn’s message is clear: filmmakers are watching, listening, and adapting. But in a landscape where viewer habits are shifting and international content is just a click away, there are no quick fixes, only honest efforts and fresh storytelling.

“We’re trying to keep up with the times. Some things work, some don’t. We’re all in the same boat,” he said.