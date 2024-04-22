  • Tuesday, April 23, 2024
‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Makers reveal Amitabh Bachchan’s first look as Ashwatthama

Also starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, the film will be released worldwide on May 9.

Amitabh Bachchan’s first look as Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD

By: Mohnish Singh

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD on Sunday revealed the character teaser of megastar Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, the immortal archer and Lord Shiva devotee, from the highly anticipated film.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the multilingual big-budget sci-fi movie also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. It is produced by Aswini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies.

A clip introducing Bachchan as Ashwatthama was aired on TV channel Star Sports ahead of Sunday evening’s IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

In the video, a child can be seen asking the mysterious character who he is.

In his deep baritone reply, the man — covered in bandages and with a bow in his hands — introduces himself. “Since the last age, I have awaited the arrival of Dashaavatar. Guru Drona’s son, Ashwatthama,” he says.

Earlier in the day, Bachchan described working on the magnum opus as ‘”an experience for me like no other’”.

“’The mind to think such a product, the execution the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence .. (sic)” he wrote.

Kalki 2898 AD, which was greenlit as Project K in 2020, promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema, according to the makers.

Also starring Disha Patani, the film will be released worldwide on May 9.

