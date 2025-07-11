Skip to content
 
Sony reveals Ghost of Yōtei Limited Edition PS5 consoles inspired by Japanese art

Launching on 2 October 2025

Yōtei Limited Edition PS5

The Gold and Black Limited Edition bundles draw inspiration from two iconic Japanese art

PlayStation
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 11, 2025
Highlights:

  • Sony reveals Ghost of Yōtei Limited Edition PS5 consoles during State of Play.
  • Two designs announced: Gold (global) and Black (PlayStation Direct exclusive).
  • Consoles and controllers inspired by Japanese art styles kintsugi and sumi-e.
  • Both bundles launch on 2 October alongside the game’s release.

Sony unveils striking Ghost of Yōtei Limited Edition PS5 consoles

PlayStation has officially revealed the Ghost of Yōtei Limited Edition PS5 Console Bundles, featuring unique designs that pay tribute to Japanese visual art and the world of Sucker Punch’s upcoming game. The announcement was made during the recent State of Play event, which also showcased an in-depth look at gameplay.

Launching on 2 October 2025, the limited edition bundles will coincide with the release of Ghost of Yōtei, an action-adventure game set in a fictional version of Ezo (modern-day Hokkaido). The bundles include either a gold or black PS5 console, each with its own matching DualSense Wireless Controller and digital copy of the game.

Honouring Japanese artistry

The Gold and Black Limited Edition bundles draw inspiration from two iconic Japanese art forms:

Ghost of Yōtei Gold Limited Edition

Available globally, the gold edition is inspired by kintsugi, the traditional Japanese method of repairing ceramics with lacquer and gold. This design symbolises beauty in imperfection and reflects the emotional journey of the game’s protagonist, Atsu, as she faces adversity and seeks healing.

Ghost of Yōtei Black Limited Edition

This version will be exclusive to direct.playstation.com and also available at selected retailers in Japan. It draws on the monochromatic art style of sumi-e, using black ink brushstrokes to evoke the mystery and natural beauty of Ezo, while also representing Atsu’s internal struggle and pursuit of redemption.

Both designs feature an engraved maker’s seal with the iconic PlayStation shapes, located on the back of the console’s top cover and on the controller. The matching controllers also include a silhouette of Atsu printed on the touchpad.

 Y\u014dtei Limited Edition PS5 The controller and cover designs have been developed in close collaboration with the PlayStation design teamPlayStation

Design inspiration from the game

According to Sucker Punch’s Creative Director Jason Connell, the console and controller designs were developed to reflect key themes in Ghost of Yōtei:

“Our inspiration for this design came straight from one of the core aspects within the game: a deep focus on exploration. This includes the hand-drawn icons Atsu marks on her map, a kintsugi-style effect pulled from her Ghost mask, and brushstrokes reminiscent of her Sumi-e paintings,” he said. “The towering Mount Yōtei is included at the centre of the console design to pull it all together.”

What’s included in the bundles?

Each Ghost of Yōtei Limited Edition PS5 Console Bundle includes:

  • A limited edition PlayStation 5 console with disc drive (model group – slim)
  • A matching DualSense Wireless Controller
  • A digital copy of Ghost of Yōtei – Standard Edition

  • Pre-order content: an exclusive in-game mask and a set of seven PSN avatars featuring concept art of Atsu and the Yōtei Six

The controller and cover designs have been developed in close collaboration with the PlayStation design team and are only available in limited quantities.

Console covers and standalone accessories

Sony has also confirmed that for those who already own a PS5 or PS5 Pro, the Ghost of Yōtei Gold Limited Edition console covers will be sold separately. These feature the same gold kintsugi design as the bundle version and will be available at:

Both the Gold and Black DualSense Wireless Controllers will also be available as standalone purchases, with the black controller being limited to PlayStation Direct and select retailers in Japan.

Release date and availability

The Ghost of Yōtei Limited Edition consoles and accessories will release on 2 October 2025, the same day as the game. Quantities will be limited, and pre-order details will be announced soon.

For more updates, visit direct.playstation.com or follow PlayStation’s official channels.

sonytechgamingplaystation

