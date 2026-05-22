Spotify users set to get AI remixes, custom podcasts and ticket perks under new push

Highlights

Spotify announced a new agreement with Universal Music Group focused on AI-powered features

Premium users will gain access to AI-generated covers and remix tools

The company also introduced personalised podcast features and expanded audiobook plans

Spotify outlined ambitious growth and profitability targets through the end of the decade

Spotify is betting that listening alone is no longer enough

Spotify has unveiled a wider strategy centred on artificial intelligence, signalling plans that stretch far beyond traditional music streaming. The company outlined a series of new tools and partnerships as it aims to increase user engagement and strengthen long-term growth, while also giving a clearer picture of where it sees the platform heading over the next several years.

The announcements arrived alongside a new agreement with Universal Music Group, a move that drew strong market attention and underlined Spotify’s growing investment in AI-powered experiences. Together, the updates suggest the company is shifting from being a place where users simply listen, towards one where they can actively shape and personalise content.

AI-generated music and personalised content are becoming part of the experience

Among the most notable additions is a feature allowing eligible premium subscribers to create AI-generated covers and remixes using tracks from selected Universal Music artists. While neither company disclosed financial terms or revealed which artists will initially be involved, Spotify said the feature could create additional opportunities for artists and songwriters.

Universal represents major names including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Drake, though none have been formally linked to the new offering.

Spotify also introduced "Personal Podcasts", an AI tool designed to generate custom podcast content based on user prompts. Another feature, called "Reserved", will give eligible premium subscribers access to selected concert tickets before they become available to the wider public.

The company additionally unveiled "Studio by Spotify Labs", an AI-powered desktop application designed to create personalised content and carry out actions on a user’s behalf. Preview access is expected to begin for premium subscribers across more than 20 markets.

The new features are part of a larger plan

The announcements also provide insight into the direction set by co-chief executives Alex Norström and Gustav Söderström as the company responds to increasing competition from AI music platforms and rival podcast services.

Spotify said it expects revenue growth in the mid-teens through to 2030 and forecast stronger profitability over the coming years. The company is also expanding Audiobooks+ through additional subscription tiers and introducing Memberships, a feature intended to help podcasters create recurring revenue streams directly from audiences.

The broader message behind the announcements appears clear. Spotify is increasingly positioning itself as a platform where listening is only one part of the experience, with creation, interaction and personalisation becoming just as important.