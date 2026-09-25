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Norfolk could be hotter than Athens as UK temperatures hit 25 °C

Temperatures are set to reach 28°C in parts of south-east England on Friday before cooler, wetter and windier weather arrives next week

UK heatwave

Britain is set for an unusually warm late-September day before autumn weather returns

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseSep 25, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • Temperatures could reach 28°C in south-east England.
  • Norwich could be warmer than Athens on Friday.
  • Wet and windy weather is expected next week.

Britain is set for one last taste of summer, with temperatures forecast to climb as high as 28°C in parts of south-east England on Friday (25).

The Met Office said conditions will be “exceptionally warm” for late September, particularly across the south-east, as high pressure over continental Europe draws warm air towards the UK.

Much of England and Wales remained dry on Thursday (24), with temperatures reaching the low 20s in several areas.

Norwich could reach 25°C, potentially making it warmer than Athens, where temperatures are forecast to reach around 24°C. Cardiff is expected to see sunny spells and temperatures of about 21°C, although parts of Wales could be cloudier with showers.

Summer won't stick around

The warm spell is expected to be short-lived.

A weakening cold front will move south-eastwards overnight on Friday and into Saturday, bringing temperatures back closer to normal for the time of year.

Saturday is expected to be mostly dry and fine, although rain and showers could affect western areas on Sunday.

The bigger change is expected next week, when a particularly deep area of low pressure is forecast to move close to the UK.

The Met Office expects Tuesday and Wednesday to bring a spell of wet and windy weather, with western and south-western parts of the country potentially seeing the greatest impacts.

High spring tides could also add to the effects along some coastal areas.

The late burst of warmth comes as England continues to deal with the effects of a prolonged period of dry weather.

England has experienced drought conditions following months of below-average rainfall, particularly across central, eastern and southern areas. The Environment Agency has warned that low river flows, depleted reservoirs and pressure on water supplies remain concerns.

That means Friday's heat is unlikely to change the wider drought picture. Instead, the weather is set to offer a brief return to summer-like conditions before the UK moves firmly towards a more typical autumn pattern.

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