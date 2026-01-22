Skip to content
Anant Ambani tribute watch worth £1.2 million puts Vantara at the centre of the dial

The watch was unveiled on January 21, 2026

Anant Ambani Vantara watch

The watch blends high jewellery with mechanical complexity

X/ _Jacobandco
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Jan 22, 2026
Highlights

  • Jacob & Co unveils a bespoke Opera timepiece inspired by Anant Ambani’s Vantara wildlife project
  • The watch features a hand-painted miniature of Ambani alongside a lion and a Bengal tiger
  • Valued at around £1.2 million, the piece is set with 397 gemstones

A watch designed around a conservation vision

Luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co has introduced the Opera Vantara Green Camo, a one-of-a-kind timepiece created as a tribute to Vantara, the wildlife rescue and conservation initiative led by Anant Ambani. The watch was unveiled on January 21, 2026, and draws directly from the scale and symbolism of the Jamnagar-based project.

Part of the brand’s Opera collection, the watch blends high jewellery with mechanical complexity, reflecting both the ethos of the initiative and Jacob & Co’s signature approach to statement-making design.

A miniature scene at the heart of the dial

At the centre of the dial sits a carefully hand-painted figurine of Anant Ambani, shown wearing a blue floral shirt. He is flanked by miniature sculptures of a lion and a Bengal tiger, representing the wildlife protected under the Vantara programme.

The case and dial are framed by a green camouflage-style pattern, created using demantoid garnets, tsavorites, green sapphires and white diamonds. According to the brand, the watch is set with 397 stones, totalling 21.98 carats.

Opera collection and valuation

The Vantara watch belongs to Jacob & Co’s Opera line, known for its rotating components and musical complications. Industry tracker Watchopea has valued the timepiece at approximately £1.2 million.

Since images of the watch surfaced online, reactions have ranged from admiration for its craftsmanship to debate over its price, with social media users weighing the artistry against the seven-figure valuation.

Vantara: The inspiration behind the design

Vantara, which inspired the watch, was inaugurated in March 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Located within the Reliance Jamnagar Refinery complex in Gujarat, the facility reportedly spans 3,500 acres and is home to more than 150,000 animals.

The centre includes a large wildlife hospital equipped with advanced diagnostic facilities such as MRI and CT scanners, along with specialised care units for elephants. Despite discussion around its scale and private ownership, Vantara continues to be described as Anant Ambani’s principal passion project.

vantarafashionwatchanant ambani

