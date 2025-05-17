Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

F1 drama at Imola: Legendary duels and unforgettable comebacks

Here’s a look back at three of the most memorable races at this demanding track

Imola Ignites F1 With Legendary Battles and Epic Returns

Imola has been the stage for some of Formula One’s most unforgettable moments

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 17, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio


The Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, nestled in the Italian countryside near Imola, has long been a proving ground for Formula One’s finest. While its history is shadowed by the tragic events of 1994, the circuit has also delivered some of the sport’s most electrifying moments, testing the limits of driver skill, strategy, and sheer willpower. Here’s a look back at three of the most memorable races at this demanding track.

2005: Alonso vs Schumacher – A Showdown of Generations

In 2005, Formula One fans were treated to a classic duel between a young Fernando Alonso and the legendary Michael Schumacher. Starting 13th on the grid, Schumacher charged through the field in a masterful display of overtaking to reach the tail of Alonso’s Renault in the closing stages.

The Ferrari had superior pace after a late fuel stop, but Alonso, just 23 at the time, executed a defensive masterclass, denying the seven-time champion every opportunity to pass. Schumacher probed for weaknesses at the Tosa hairpin, the Variante Alta chicane, and even down the hill into Acque Minerali, but Alonso held his line each time, his car perfectly placed to block every attack.
After 20 minutes of relentless pressure, Alonso crossed the line just 0.2 seconds ahead, securing his third consecutive win of the season. This race became a defining moment in the Spaniard’s career, cementing his reputation as a champion in the making. It also marked a symbolic end to Ferrari’s dominant era, as Schumacher would win just one more race that season, while Alonso went on to claim his first world title.


1985: A Race of Chaos and Fuel Misfortune


The 1985 San Marino Grand Prix was one of the strangest in F1 history, defined by fuel shortages and last-lap heartbreak. Ayrton Senna, who had secured pole in his Lotus, appeared set for victory until his fuel tank ran dry just four laps from the end.
With Senna out, Stefan Johansson briefly took the lead in his Ferrari, only for an electrical fault to mislead his fuel gauge, forcing him to retire a lap later. This handed the lead to Alain Prost, who managed to coax his McLaren over the finish line, only to be disqualified when his car was found to be 2kg underweight.
Amid this chaos, Elio de Angelis, Senna’s Lotus teammate, found himself declared the unlikely winner – the only time he crossed the line first without leading a single lap. It was to be the Italian’s final victory, as he tragically lost his life in a testing accident the following year. Adding to the farce, Thierry Boutsen ran out of fuel just metres from the finish, pushing his Arrows across the line to secure second place.


2021: Hamilton’s Remarkable Comeback


The 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was another chapter of high drama, this time defined by changing weather and a relentless recovery drive from Lewis Hamilton.
Starting from pole, Hamilton was forced wide by Max Verstappen at the first corner, damaging his front wing and dropping him to second. The race then took another turn when Hamilton slid off into the gravel while attempting to lap George Russell, seemingly ending his chances of a strong finish.
However, a red flag triggered by a high-speed crash between Russell and Valtteri Bottas allowed Hamilton to rejoin the race, now in ninth place. From there, he carved his way through the field to finish second, earning high praise from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who called it a “10 out of 10” performance.

From nerve-wracking defensive drives to chaotic fuel dramas and stunning comeback charges, Imola has been the stage for some of Formula One’s most unforgettable moments. Despite its tragic past, the circuit remains a cherished battleground, pushing drivers to the absolute limit.

alonso vs schumacherdino ferrarielio de angelisformula oneimolalewis hamiltonmax verstappenmichael schumacherf1

Related News

Donald Trump
Business

India ready to cut 100 per cent tariffs; trade deal with US soon: Trump

Nancy Tyagi
Entertainment

Nancy Tyagi returns to Cannes 2025 in self-stitched gown made from Delhi market fabric

Lauren Sánchez Paris bachelorette party
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry join Lauren Sánchez for her Paris bachelorette ahead of Jeff Bezos wedding

Ajay Devgn
Entertainment

Why Bollywood remakes of south Indian blockbusters have flopped?

More For You

Red Dead Redemption 2 Next-Gen Update Leak Fuels Fan Hype

A next-gen re-release of Red Dead Redemption 2 could help maintain interest

Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen upgrade reportedly leaked

A possible next-gen upgrade for Red Dead Redemption 2 has surfaced following a reported leak, suggesting Rockstar Games may soon bring its award-winning title to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

The information comes via GameReactor, which claims to have spoken to a source close to Rockstar. According to the report, an enhanced version of the game is in development, although no official announcement has been made. As such, the details should be treated as unconfirmed.

Keep ReadingShow less
ipl

Remaining matches will be held at six venues, with Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Dharamsala removed from the schedule.

Getty Images

IPL returns with revised schedule, player availability impacted

The Indian Premier League resumes on Saturday, eight days after it was suspended due to escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border.

Most foreign players who left the country after the suspension have now returned. The tournament was halted on May 8 during a match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala, which was stopped after 10.1 overs when rockets landed 80km away. That game will now be played on 24 May in Jaipur.

Keep ReadingShow less
WTC-winners-Reuters

Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with the ICC Test Mace on the podium along with teammates after winning the World Test Championship final in 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

ICC increases prize money for WTC final; winners to get $3.6 million

THE WINNERS of next month’s World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa will receive $3.6 million, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday after raising the prize money.

The ICC has increased the prize pool significantly. In the previous WTC final held in 2023, Australia won $1.6 million after beating India, who took home $800,000 as runners-up.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kohli reflects on retirement: "Not easy, but feels right"

Virat Kohli

Kohli reflects on retirement: "Not easy, but feels right"

VIRAT KOHLI, one of the finest cricketers of the modern era, officially drew the curtain on his Test career on Monday (12), leaving behind a legacy that will be hard to match.

The announcement came in an emotional message on Instagram to his 271 million followers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Overton

England’s Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings) is among the players who will miss the latter part of the tournament, which is scheduled to end on June 3.

Getty Images

IPL allows temporary replacements after Overton, Fraser-McGurk withdraw

THE INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE (IPL) has announced that teams will now be allowed to bring in temporary replacements for the rest of the tournament, following the withdrawal of several overseas players.

The IPL resumes on Saturday after being paused due to the India-Pakistan conflict. The new schedule overlaps with international fixtures, leading to the unavailability of multiple players.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc