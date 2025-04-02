Skip to content
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel on Netflix: David Fincher helms film written by Quentin Tarantino starring Brad Pitt

The film marks a particularly unique collaboration

David Fincher Directs ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Sequel

This sequel is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated film projects in recent years

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 02, 2025
David Fincher is set to direct a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with Quentin Tarantino penning the script for the follow-up to his Academy Award-winning film. The project, confirmed by Variety, does not yet have an official title but is being developed at Netflix, where Fincher holds a first-look deal. Brad Pitt will reprise his role as Cliff Booth, the stuntman with a dark past.

The film marks a particularly unique collaboration, not only due to one renowned filmmaker directing a sequel to another’s work but also because of its transition from theatrical release to a streaming platform. The original Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was released in 2019 by Sony Pictures, but Tarantino had negotiated a deal that would grant him ownership of the film’s underlying rights after a set period. The fact that this sequel is being developed under Fincher’s Netflix agreement suggests that Tarantino may already hold the sequel rights privately.

A shift from theatrical to streaming

The decision to produce the sequel at Netflix is especially notable given that news of the project emerged during CinemaCon, the annual convention of the movie theatre industry in Las Vegas. The transition from a major studio release to a streaming platform highlights the evolving landscape of Hollywood distribution and the increasing dominance of streaming services in high-profile film productions.

The scrapping of The Movie Critic

This new project comes in the wake of Tarantino abandoning what was expected to be his tenth and supposedly final film, The Movie Critic. A script had been completed, with Pitt set to star in the lead role. The story was said to take place in the 1970s and focus on a film critic who wrote for a pornographic magazine. Speculation suggested that Pitt’s character in The Movie Critic could have been a version of Cliff Booth, a theory reinforced by Tarantino’s novelisation of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which revealed Booth as an avid film enthusiast. Now, Pitt’s return as Booth is official.

Pitt and Fincher reunited

This sequel will reunite Pitt with Fincher, with whom he has worked on several critically acclaimed projects. The pair have previously collaborated on Se7en, the cult classic Fight Club, and the Oscar-nominated The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Given their past success, anticipation for this latest collaboration is high.

While Pitt’s return is confirmed, it remains uncertain whether Leonardo DiCaprio or Margot Robbie will reprise their roles. The storyline of the sequel and its connection to the original film remain under wraps.

Tarantino as a screenwriter

Although Tarantino is best known for directing his own screenplays, he has previously written scripts for films directed by others, including True Romance (directed by Tony Scott) and From Dusk till Dawn (directed by Robert Rodriguez). This sequel will follow in that tradition, making it one of the rare occasions where Tarantino hands over directorial duties to another filmmaker.

Fincher, on the other hand, has already established a working relationship with Netflix, having directed two features for the streaming giant—Mank, a period drama set in Hollywood, and The Killer, a violent thriller. Both films share thematic elements with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, making Fincher an intriguing choice to helm its sequel.

The project was first reported by The Playlist. Netflix has yet to issue an official comment regarding the film.

With Fincher’s meticulous directorial style, Tarantino’s sharp writing, and Pitt’s proven portrayal of Cliff Booth, this sequel is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated film projects in recent years. Fans of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and cinephiles alike will be eager to see what this powerhouse collaboration brings to the screen.

brad pittdavid fincherleonardo dicaprionetflix projectquentin tarantinothe movie criticonce upon a time in hollywood

