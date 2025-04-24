Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel title revealed

Fans of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are in for a surprise as the title for its highly anticipated sequel has reportedly been revealed. According to a recent interview with Michael B. Jordan, the sequel is set to be called The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth. The news has sparked excitement, and it's clear that Tarantino’s iconic character, played by Brad Pitt, will be at the centre of this follow-up film.

The sequel, which will be directed by David Fincher and based on a script by Tarantino, will see Pitt reprise his role as the rugged and enigmatic Cliff Booth. The storyline will reportedly take place around eight years after the events of the original film. This time, Booth is expected to transition into a new career as a Hollywood studio fixer, a role that aligns well with the character’s no-nonsense, tough-guy persona, which was showcased in the first film.

The title itself, The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth, signals a deeper dive into the character’s journey, promising audiences more of the same mix of nostalgia and dark humour that made Once Upon a Time in Hollywood a hit. Booth’s past and his willingness to do whatever it takes, even murder, for survival, set the stage for a new chapter in his life.

While the sequel is being framed as a project centered on Booth, it’s been speculated that Leonardo DiCaprio could make a brief appearance as Rick Dalton, Booth's former co-star. However, any involvement from DiCaprio is expected to be minimal, focusing on Booth’s new career path and the challenges he faces in the shifting world of Hollywood.

Interestingly, this project originated from Tarantino’s scrapped script for what would have been his tenth and final film. Pitt was particularly interested in continuing Booth’s story and requested that Tarantino allow someone else to direct. Tarantino agreed, on the condition that the director would need to meet his standards. Enter David Fincher, a filmmaker whose dark and stylish aesthetic aligns well with the tone of Tarantino’s original work. With Fincher on board, Tarantino gave his blessing for the sequel to proceed.

Although the sequel is still in the early stages, production is reportedly eyeing a summer shoot. While Fincher has several other projects in the pipeline, including Bitterroot, a western crime thriller, and the Squid Game series, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel seems set to move forward.

In addition to the title reveal, there’s also speculation about the direction the sequel will take, with many wondering how the world of Hollywood in the late 60s and early 70s will be explored. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the plot and casting, though it is clear that Fincher’s involvement has only heightened anticipation for what promises to be another star-studded chapter in the Once Upon a Time franchise.

With production gearing up for what could be a summer 2025 release, fans are left wondering how The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth will unfold. One thing is for sure – it’s bound to be another ride filled with Tarantino’s signature style, sharp dialogue, and memorable characters.