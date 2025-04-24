Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel title revealed

Fans of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are in for a surprise as the title for its highly anticipated sequel has reportedly been revealed. According to a recent interview with Michael B. Jordan, the sequel is set to be called The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth. The news has sparked excitement, and it's clear that Tarantino’s iconic character, played by Brad Pitt, will be at the centre of this follow-up film.
The sequel, which will be directed by David Fincher and based on a script by Tarantino, will see Pitt reprise his role as the rugged and enigmatic Cliff Booth. The storyline will reportedly take place around eight years after the events of the original film. This time, Booth is expected to transition into a new career as a Hollywood studio fixer, a role that aligns well with the character’s no-nonsense, tough-guy persona, which was showcased in the first film.
The title itself, The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth, signals a deeper dive into the character’s journey, promising audiences more of the same mix of nostalgia and dark humour that made Once Upon a Time in Hollywood a hit. Booth’s past and his willingness to do whatever it takes, even murder, for survival, set the stage for a new chapter in his life.
While the sequel is being framed as a project centered on Booth, it’s been speculated that Leonardo DiCaprio could make a brief appearance as Rick Dalton, Booth's former co-star. However, any involvement from DiCaprio is expected to be minimal, focusing on Booth’s new career path and the challenges he faces in the shifting world of Hollywood.
Interestingly, this project originated from Tarantino’s scrapped script for what would have been his tenth and final film. Pitt was particularly interested in continuing Booth’s story and requested that Tarantino allow someone else to direct. Tarantino agreed, on the condition that the director would need to meet his standards. Enter David Fincher, a filmmaker whose dark and stylish aesthetic aligns well with the tone of Tarantino’s original work. With Fincher on board, Tarantino gave his blessing for the sequel to proceed.
Although the sequel is still in the early stages, production is reportedly eyeing a summer shoot. While Fincher has several other projects in the pipeline, including Bitterroot, a western crime thriller, and the Squid Game series, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel seems set to move forward.
In addition to the title reveal, there’s also speculation about the direction the sequel will take, with many wondering how the world of Hollywood in the late 60s and early 70s will be explored. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the plot and casting, though it is clear that Fincher’s involvement has only heightened anticipation for what promises to be another star-studded chapter in the Once Upon a Time franchise.
With production gearing up for what could be a summer 2025 release, fans are left wondering how The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth will unfold. One thing is for sure – it’s bound to be another ride filled with Tarantino’s signature style, sharp dialogue, and memorable characters.
Rahul’s casual dismissal of that controversy has added fuel to the fire
Rahul Bhatt sparks controversy over 'insensitive' remarks about sisters Alia and Pooja Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt, fitness trainer and son of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has found himself at the centre of a social media storm following controversial remarks about his half-sister, Alia Bhatt. In a recent interview, Rahul drew comparisons between Alia and their older sister Pooja Bhatt, calling the latter more talented, attractive, and principled.
The comments, which many have labelled inappropriate and insensitive, have sparked widespread criticism online. During the interview, Rahul stated, “In my opinion, she (Alia) is not even half of what my real sister Pooja is. Not in talent, not in looks, not in terms of being sexy. In front of my sister, she is ‘paani kam chai’ (watery tea). Amongst the siblings, the most talented and the most moralistic is Pooja.”
Social media users reacted strongly, questioning why Rahul would compare his sisters in such personal terms. Several users were particularly disturbed by his reference to their appearance and sex appeal, pointing out that such comparisons within a family cross boundaries of propriety. One comment read, “This is disturbing. Why talk about your sisters like that? It’s not just weird, it’s wrong.” Another post said, “There’s nothing respectful about comparing your siblings’ attractiveness in public.”
The backlash also reignited conversation around a decades-old controversy involving Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. Rahul was asked about the infamous 1990s magazine cover where the father-daughter duo shared a kiss, which had stirred public outrage at the time. Dismissing the criticism, Rahul said, “It doesn’t make any difference. It’s like water off a duck’s back. We know the truth, and we’ve seen everything since childhood.”
Rahul’s casual dismissal of that controversy has added fuel to the fire, with critics saying it reflects a broader issue of the Bhatt family being insensitive to public perception and boundaries. Many users questioned the need for bringing up old incidents in a bid to defend new and equally questionable statements.
As of now, neither Alia Bhatt nor Pooja Bhatt has issued any public response to Rahul’s remarks. Both actors, known for their significant contributions to Indian cinema, have typically kept family matters private despite living in the public eye.
This episode has also sparked debate over the role of public figures in maintaining respect when discussing family matters in the media. Observers say such comments, especially when involving women’s appearance and personal qualities, reinforce problematic attitudes and fuel unnecessary controversies.
While Rahul Bhatt is not as prominent in the entertainment industry as his father or sisters, his comments have made headlines and placed the Bhatt family in the spotlight for reasons beyond their creative work. For many, this serves as a reminder that public platforms come with responsibility, and that family ties should not be trivialised or dissected for attention or comparison.
The backlash is unlikely to subside soon, especially as fans and followers of Alia and Pooja continue to express disappointment over the way the situation has unfolded. Whether or not Rahul chooses to clarify or apologise remains to be seen.