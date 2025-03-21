Untitled Quentin Tarantino project set to begin filming in December 2025





Quentin Tarantino is reportedly gearing up for a new film project, according to the latest issue of Production Weekly, a renowned industry-tracking source. The listing suggests that an “Untitled Quentin Tarantino Project” is scheduled to begin shooting in December 2025 in Los Angeles, marking the director’s much-anticipated return to the big screen.

The project credits Tarantino as both writer and director, with producers David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, and Stacey Sher attached to the film. Tarantino previously collaborated with Heyman’s Heyday Films on his 2019 hit Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

A Star-Studded Cast?

The only name currently confirmed for the cast is Brad Pitt, who has worked with Tarantino on Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Inglourious Basterds. Other big names mentioned in connection with the project include Uma Thurman (famous for her roles in Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction) and Samuel L. Jackson, a frequent Tarantino collaborator known for his roles in several of the director’s most iconic films.

However, while the prospect of this “greatest hits” cast might excite fans, there’s reason to remain cautious. With Thurman and Jackson’s involvement still speculative, and the project itself shrouded in mystery, it could be too early to get carried away.

Is This Tarantino’s Final Film?

The timing of the news raises questions, particularly since it comes just over a year after Tarantino’s so-called final project, The Movie Critic, was scrapped. In April 2024, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that The Movie Critic would not be going ahead, despite it being widely expected to be the director’s swansong.

Adding to the uncertainty, earlier this year Tarantino spoke at the Sundance Film Festival about his work on a stage play, hinting that it might be his final project if it became a hit. He expressed disillusionment with the current state of the film industry, criticising the dominance of streaming services and what he described as the studios’ focus on theatrical releases as mere “show pony exercises” ahead of their streaming debuts. He even admitted, “I didn’t get into all this for diminishing returns.”

Given this context, the new project’s listing on Production Weekly, with a start date of December 2025, feels like a surprise. Fans will likely be curious to know whether Tarantino has had a change of heart about his career trajectory or if this is another project he may walk away from.

Tarantino and Heyman: A proven partnership

David Heyman, one of the producers attached to the untitled project, is no stranger to working with Tarantino. The British producer has a track record of success in the industry, best known for his work on the Harry Potter franchise and Gravity. His previous collaboration with Tarantino on Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood was a critical and commercial hit, earning 10 Oscar nominations and winning two.

This continued partnership with Heyman, along with the involvement of producers Shannon McIntosh and Stacey Sher – both of whom have long-standing relationships with the director – suggests that the untitled project will be another ambitious endeavour.

A grain of salt, or a bucketload?

While the listing on Production Weekly hints at exciting developments, it’s important to take the news with caution. Tarantino is known for keeping fans on their toes, and with his public musings about potentially stepping away from film in favour of theatre, there’s no guarantee this project will reach fruition. The uncertainty surrounding The Movie Critic, which was announced and then scrapped, only adds to the speculation.

As Tarantino’s career has been characterised by bold and unpredictable choices, this untitled project – if it indeed goes ahead – could be another unique entry into his filmography. For now, details remain scarce, and fans will have to wait for further announcements to see if this latest venture will become his next, and potentially final, cinematic masterpiece.