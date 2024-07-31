  • Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son recovering after bike accident

Pax reportedly was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident

Angelina Jolie and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt (right) (Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

FORMER Hollywood power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, was hospitalised on Monday (29) after suffering a head injury in an accident.

The 20-year-old is reportedly in stable condition and is expected to be discharged on Tuesday (31), according to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ.

Pax was driving down Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles, California around 5pm on Monday on his electric bike when he crashed into the back of a car. He reportedly was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, the insider added.

After he complained of a head injury and hip pain, Pax was taken to a nearby hospital.

Doctors initially suspected a minor brain bleed, the publication reported, adding the full extent of his injuries was unclear at the time.

Sources told TMZ that Pax was nearing an intersection when he hit his bike into a car, which was stationary at a red light. The other driver reportedly got out of the vehicle to check on him before emergency services arrived.

Pax is one of the six children whom Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 60, share. The former couple are also parents to Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

Jolie and Pitt, who were declared divorced in April 2019, adopted all their children except Shiloh and Knox and Vivienne.

In recent years, Jolie and the kids have had an estranged relationship with Pitt after she levelled allegations of physical abuse against him. She filed for divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years of relationship.
Pitt has denied the claims, and the FBI declined to file any charges against him. (PTI) 

