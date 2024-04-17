Priyanka Chopra shares photo of ‘bloodied’ forehead from ‘Heads of State’ set

The image captured Priyanka showing her scars on the right side of her forehead.

Priyanka Chopra (Image Source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently shooting for her upcoming project Heads of State, shared “bloodied up” pictures from the sets.

Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka treated fans to a new picture from her professional life.

She captioned the picture, “I wonder how many bloodied up pictures from work I’ve posted over the years.”

The actress also likes to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts.

Priyanka also posted a cute sun-kissed picture of her daughter, Malti Marie.

The image captured Malti enjoying a bright sunny day with her mother.

Donning a floral outfit paired with a peacock pendant, Malti looked super cute.

Recently, the actress also shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, featuring pictures from the sets of her upcoming films, Heads of State and The Bluff.

Meanwhile, Priyanka announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich’s new feature documentary Born Hungry as a producer.

According to Deadline, Born Hungry is a gritty drama about a young Indian boy who finds himself abandoned by his family, lost on trains and thousands of miles from home. Celebrity chef Sash Simpson, who was eventually adopted by a Canadian couple after surviving on the streets of Chennai alone and eating out of trash cans, is now returning to India with only hazy memories in an attempt to locate his family.

Priyanka and Mary Rohlich, Head of TV and Film at Purple Pebble Pictures, will serve as producers.

Born Hungry premiered at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2024 and will screen at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto on April 26.

Not only that, she lent her voice to Disneynature’s upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet’s most loved creatures.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.