  • Thursday, April 18, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra shares photo of ‘bloodied’ forehead from ‘Heads of State’ set

The image captured Priyanka showing her scars on the right side of her forehead.

Priyanka Chopra (Image Source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently shooting for her upcoming project Heads of State, shared “bloodied up” pictures from the sets.

Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka treated fans to a new picture from her professional life.

The image captured Priyanka showing her scars on the right side of her forehead.

She captioned the picture, “I wonder how many bloodied up pictures from work I’ve posted over the years.”

The actress also likes to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts.

Priyanka also posted a cute sun-kissed picture of her daughter, Malti Marie.

The image captured Malti enjoying a bright sunny day with her mother.

Donning a floral outfit paired with a peacock pendant, Malti looked super cute.

Recently, the actress also shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, featuring pictures from the sets of her upcoming films, Heads of State and The Bluff.

Meanwhile, Priyanka announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich’s new feature documentary Born Hungry as a producer.

According to Deadline, Born Hungry is a gritty drama about a young Indian boy who finds himself abandoned by his family, lost on trains and thousands of miles from home. Celebrity chef Sash Simpson, who was eventually adopted by a Canadian couple after surviving on the streets of Chennai alone and eating out of trash cans, is now returning to India with only hazy memories in an attempt to locate his family.

Priyanka and Mary Rohlich, Head of TV and Film at Purple Pebble Pictures, will serve as producers.

Born Hungry premiered at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2024 and will screen at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto on April 26.

Not only that, she lent her voice to Disneynature’s upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet’s most loved creatures.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Related Stories

NEWS
Riz Ahmed joins the cast of Wes Anderson’s untitled film
NEWS
Aamir Khan deepfake video: Police register FIR against unidentified person
NEWS
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Launch Fashion Label Ehaab Couture
NEWS
First major Muslim film festival of UK announces lineup
NEWS
Payal Kapadia on her Cannes Competition film ‘All We Imagine as Light’
NEWS
‘Social media switched off news’: Big B shares cryptic post
Entertainment
Debut ‘Miss AI’ beauty pageant to have virtual models as contestants
NEWS
Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Lineup revealed for 2024 festival
NEWS
Report: Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’ not banned in India
NEWS
Romesh Ranganathan to run London Marathon for suicide prevention charity
NEWS
Rasika Dugal’s ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ to close UK Asian Film Festival
NEWS
Amitabh Bachchan to receive Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW