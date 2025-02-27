Charli XCX wins songwriter of the year at the Brit awards

Charli XCX has been awarded Songwriter of the Year at the Brit Awards, marking her first-ever win at the event after more than a decade in the industry. The recognition comes at a high point in her career, as she leads this year’s Brit nominations with five nods, including Best Artist and Album of the Year.

The pop icon has long been known for pushing musical boundaries, blending underground electronic sounds with mainstream pop. Her latest album, Brat, has been widely praised for its raw lyrics and experimental beats, earning it a spot as one of the most talked-about albums of 2024. Critics have called it “pop music for the future,” pointing out its mix of chaotic energy and deeply personal themes. The album’s viral success led to the rise of the “Brat Summer” trend, with fans embracing its neon-green aesthetic and dance-heavy sound.





With viral tracks and a ground-breaking sound, Charli XCX’s Brat cements her as a powerhouse at the BRITs Getty Images





Charli’s song writing win is especially significant given her previous criticism of the Brit Awards. In 2023, she pointed out the lack of female artists in the Artist of the Year category, questioning the voting academy’s choices. This year, however, she finds herself a top contender for the title, competing against Dua Lipa, Central Cee, and Sam Fender.

The impact of Brat goes beyond just the charts. Tracks like Apple sparked viral dance trends, and the album’s themes of self-expression and emotional turbulence resonated deeply with fans. Charli’s long-time collaborator, AG Cook, was also recognised, winning Producer of the Year for his work on the record.





Charli XCX’s Brat continues its reign, leading the Brit nominations with five nods, including Best Artist Getty Images





The Brit Awards ceremony, set to take place at London’s O2 Arena on March 1, will feature performances from artists like Sam Fender, Sabrina Carpenter, and The Last Dinner Party. Alongside Charli’s win, other early award announcements include Myles Smith as Rising Star and Sabrina Carpenter receiving the Global Success award.





Charli XCX’s bold, genre-blending music finally gets the recognition it deserves Getty Images

Charli’s victory at the Brits, following her recent Grammy wins, cements her transition from being a cult favourite to mainstream powerhouse without sacrificing the creativity and originality that define her music.