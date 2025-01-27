Charli XCX makes Hollywood debut with A24 film 'The Moment'

Skip to content
The project also brings together a talented team, with Scottish filmmaker Aidan Zamiri making his directorial debut

Pop queen Charli XCX takes her bold energy to Hollywood, ready to conquer the big screen

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJan 27, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Charli XCX, known for her genre-defying pop hits and bold persona, is now making waves in the film industry. The singer is set to star in and produce The Moment, an upcoming project with indie powerhouse A24. What makes this even more special is that the film is based on Charli’s own original idea, showcasing her creative range beyond music.

This marks a significant milestone for Charli, as The Moment will be her first major venture under her newly launched production company, Studio365. The project also brings together a talented team, with Scottish filmmaker Aidan Zamiri making his directorial debut. Zamiri, who co-wrote the screenplay with writer Bertie Brandes, has collaborated with Charli on several of her iconic music videos, making their transition to the big screen a natural progression. Adding another layer of excitement, Charli’s longtime music collaborator, AG Cook, will compose the film’s score, ensuring her signature sound resonates throughout the movie.

While details about the plot remain under wraps, fans are already buzzing about what The Moment could bring to the table. On social media, many expressed their excitement, with one fan tweeting, “This is Charli’s Oscar era!” Others hailed her for juggling a growing list of Hollywood projects, including her roles in the Faces of Death remake, Sacrifice, and Erupcja.

Produced by David Hinojosa under the 2AM banner, with A24 handling global distribution, The Moment is set to be another daring addition to the studio’s groundbreaking catalog. Fans believe it has all the makings of a standout film, thanks to its unique premise and Charli’s undeniable charisma.

Charli XCX steps into Hollywood with The Moment, her first A24 film inspired by her own creative visionInstagram/charli_xcx

Reflecting on her move into filmmaking, Charli told Variety: “I didn’t want to dive into something new without truly understanding it. I spent years reading and learning before I took the leap.”

With her Brit Awards success still fresh—where she earned five major nominations—Charli’s creative expansion into film feels like a natural next step. Whether it’s music or movies, Charli XCX seems unstoppable, and fans can’t wait to see her conquer Hollywood with her unique vision.

