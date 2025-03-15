Skip to content
Charli XCX caught on video lighting a fan’s cigarette during Paris Fashion Week

A casual gesture from the pop star sparks social media buzz as fans call it the ultimate "BRAT" move.

Charli XCX

Pop star Charli XCX makes a down-to-earth gesture outside Saint Laurent’s show in Paris

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 15, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Charli XCX found herself going viral yet again this week, not for a performance or a red-carpet look, but for something much simpler. While leaving what seemed to be a high-end hotel in Paris, the pop star casually lit a fan’s cigarette, an unexpected moment that has since sparked plenty of chatter online.

The singer was dressed in a sheer Saint Laurent gown from their Spring/Summer 2025 collection, paired with a sleek leather jacket, on her way to the fashion house’s Paris Fashion Week show. Fans were waiting outside, hoping to catch a glimpse of her. As Charli walked out, one fan asked if she had a lighter. Without hesitation, she pulled one out and lit the cigarette herself. Before heading off, she smiled and said, “Enjoy.”

Charli had posted a photo of the same lighter on Instagram earlier, and now here she was using it in real life, adding a spontaneous, human moment to her otherwise glamorous appearance.

Charli XCXCharli XCX spotted in one of her signature edgy looks, always blending fashion with attitudeGetty Images


The short video clip of the encounter quickly made its rounds on social media platforms like X, racking up millions of views. Fans couldn’t get enough. Many called it a “BRAT move,” referring to Charli’s current era and attitude, while others called her a “queen” for the laid-back, cool energy she exuded. Some even joked that they had never been so jealous of a moment in their lives.

Charli XCXCharli XCX pictured during a previous public appearance, known for her bold style and BRAT energyGetty Images


Charli’s heart-warming gesture turned into a big internet moment, especially as someone who doesn’t take herself too seriously. Despite being dressed head-to-toe in designer wear and on her way to one of fashion’s biggest events, she still made time for a brief, chill exchange that reminded people why they love her in the first place.

Charli XCXA candid moment featuring Charli XCX, whose effortless cool continues to captivate fansGetty Images


She later shared more highlights from her Paris trip on Instagram, including a snap featuring the same lighter giving fans one more reason to talk about this chance encounter. Sometimes it’s the smallest gestures that leave the biggest impression, and Charli XCX seems to know that well.

