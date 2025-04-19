Charli XCX’s viral ‘Apple’ dance sparks lawsuit as creator sues Roblox over unauthorised use

Kelley Heyer, the choreographer behind the viral dance to Charli XCX’s track “Apple,” is suing Roblox for allegedly using her routine in a game without her approval. The dance, which gained massive attention on TikTok and even featured at Charli XCX’s concerts and Coachella performances, became available as a purchasable emote on the Roblox game Dress to Impress. Players could buy the move for their avatars, and Heyer’s legal team says the company made around £98,000 (₹1.03 crore) from it.

Heyer claims she was in talks with Roblox to license the dance but that the company used it before anything was formally agreed upon. Now, she’s asking for a share of the profits and damages for what she sees as misuse of her work.

Kelley Heyer, the choreographer behind the viral 'Apple' dance, is taking legal action against Roblox over its unauthorised use of her routine www.easterneye.biz





While the routine became part of the game, Roblox had already signed a deal with Charli XCX to use her music and image for an in-game concert. But Heyer, as the dance creator, wasn’t included in that deal. She’s previously worked with platforms like Netflix and Fortnite to officially license the same choreography, showing a clear track record of valuing credit and fair pay.

Online, the reaction has been mixed. Some users on TikTok mocked Heyer, questioning why she would sue a game popular with children. But the issue touches on a growing concern among independent creators, especially what happens when their work goes viral and gets picked up by major platforms without proper agreements.

Roblox says it respects intellectual property and believes it hasn’t done anything wrong. But Heyer’s team argues otherwise. They say Roblox not only used the dance without permission but also made money off it while denying the original creator a fair share.

- YouTube www.youtube.com





This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Viral dances from TikTok have often ended up in games or on bigger stages without credit to the original creators. Heyer herself said she’s seen brands ride the trend she started while leaving her name out of it.

For now, the dance has been removed from Roblox, but the legal battle continues. Heyer says she’s still open to settling, but she wants recognition and fair compensation, something many independent artists are fighting for in the digital age.