Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Birthday Special: The 5 best Charli XCX songs

Charli started posting songs on Myspace in 2008.

Charli XCX (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Singer and songwriter Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, is celebrating her birthday today. Born on 2 August 1992, in Cambridge, England, Charli started posting songs on Myspace in 2008, which soon led to her discovery and she signed a recording contract with Asylum Records in 2010. The singer and songwriter has delivered several hits ever since. As the pop trailblazer celebrates her 31st birthday today, let’s take a look at the 5 best Charli XCX songs.

“Boys”

“Boys” was intended to be the second single from her third studio album that never happened. After the project was leaked and subsequently shelved, Charli released “Boys” in 2017 as a standalone track. The song is about dreaming about boys. Talking about the same, Charli had earlier said, “That’s it. It’s very simple.” The video of the song features Stormzy, Tom Daley, Riz Ahmed, and MNEK to name a few.

“Anthems”

There are many songs on How I’m Feeling Now, but “Anthems” hits the right chord and stands out from the rest. Written a few weeks into the coronavirus-induced lockdown, this Charli XCX offering is pretty edgy where she sings about partying and performing. The song is produced by PC Music wunderkind Danny L Harle and 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady.

“Vroom Vroom”

“Vroom Vroom” deepened fans’ appreciation of Charli XCX’s incredible range as a pop star. The song features some sassy and uplifting lyrics. However, there are many fans who did not feel the same as they found it noisy and completely unhinged. The song marked the singer’s first association with visionary producer SOPHIE.

“Gone”

For “Gone,” Charli joins forces with Christine And The Queens’ Héloïse Letissier. The lyrics of the song are pretty sassy. Charli tackles her feelings of anxiety and isolation with specificity and poetic phrasing. She starts: “I feel so unstable, fucking hate these people/ How they’re making me feel lately.” Letissier sings: “I see myself and I look scared and confused/ Wait, did they just talk? Why is it loud?”

“Good Ones”

The lead single from Crash made a surprising comeback to charts after the lockdown-recorded How I’m Feeling Now. Charli deals here with the theme of self-destructiveness in relationships.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

MUSIC
AP Dhillon to come up with his docuseries
Hollywood News
Everything we know about Dev Patel’s ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’
Entertainment
Akshay postpones ‘OMG 2’ trailer release in wake of Nitin Desai’s demise
NEWS
Small boats policy ‘likely to cost Tories election victory’
Entertainment
Adnan Sami: A playlist of his greatest hits ahead of UK tour
MUSIC
K-pop group TXT to headline Lollapalooza music festival
NEWS
Warner Bros. apologises after ‘Barbenheimer’ tweets spark criticism in Japan
TELEVISION
‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ producer responds to allegations of sexual, mental harassment
Entertainment
Industry colleagues condole demise of noted art director Nitin Desai
Entertainment
Have criticised toxic masculinity from the beginning: Ayushmann Khurrana
FILM
5 most-awaited streaming releases to watch in August 2023
Entertainment
‘Made in Heaven 2’ will focus on women, LGBTQ community: Zoya Akhtar
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW