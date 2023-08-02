Birthday Special: The 5 best Charli XCX songs

Charli XCX (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Singer and songwriter Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, is celebrating her birthday today. Born on 2 August 1992, in Cambridge, England, Charli started posting songs on Myspace in 2008, which soon led to her discovery and she signed a recording contract with Asylum Records in 2010. The singer and songwriter has delivered several hits ever since. As the pop trailblazer celebrates her 31st birthday today, let’s take a look at the 5 best Charli XCX songs.

“Boys”

“Boys” was intended to be the second single from her third studio album that never happened. After the project was leaked and subsequently shelved, Charli released “Boys” in 2017 as a standalone track. The song is about dreaming about boys. Talking about the same, Charli had earlier said, “That’s it. It’s very simple.” The video of the song features Stormzy, Tom Daley, Riz Ahmed, and MNEK to name a few.

“Anthems”

There are many songs on How I’m Feeling Now, but “Anthems” hits the right chord and stands out from the rest. Written a few weeks into the coronavirus-induced lockdown, this Charli XCX offering is pretty edgy where she sings about partying and performing. The song is produced by PC Music wunderkind Danny L Harle and 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady.

“Vroom Vroom”

“Vroom Vroom” deepened fans’ appreciation of Charli XCX’s incredible range as a pop star. The song features some sassy and uplifting lyrics. However, there are many fans who did not feel the same as they found it noisy and completely unhinged. The song marked the singer’s first association with visionary producer SOPHIE.

“Gone”

For “Gone,” Charli joins forces with Christine And The Queens’ Héloïse Letissier. The lyrics of the song are pretty sassy. Charli tackles her feelings of anxiety and isolation with specificity and poetic phrasing. She starts: “I feel so unstable, fucking hate these people/ How they’re making me feel lately.” Letissier sings: “I see myself and I look scared and confused/ Wait, did they just talk? Why is it loud?”

“Good Ones”

The lead single from Crash made a surprising comeback to charts after the lockdown-recorded How I’m Feeling Now. Charli deals here with the theme of self-destructiveness in relationships.