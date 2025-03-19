Skip to content
Charli XCX begins filming A24's 'The Moment', co-starring Alexander Skarsgård

The Grammy-winning artist steps into filmmaking with a star-studded cast and a behind-the-scenes take on life as a rising pop star.

Charli XCX and A24 Collaborate on The Moment Mockumentary

Charli XCX on set for The Moment, her debut A24 film featuring Alexander Skarsgård and a star-studded cast

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 19, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Filming has begun in London for The Moment, a new A24 film starring and produced by British singer-songwriter Charli XCX. Known for her music, Charli is now venturing into filmmaking with this project, which is said to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a rising pop star.

Directed by Aidan Zamiri, a long-time collaborator who has directed several of Charli’s music videos, the film boasts a star-studded cast. Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, Trew Mullen, Isaac Cole Powell, Rish Shah, Kate Berlant, and Jamie Demetriou are all set to appear in the feature.

While A24 has not officially commented on the plot, reports suggest that The Moment is a mockumentary-style film that follows a pop star preparing for her first major arena tour. The concept originates from Charli XCX herself, marking her debut as a film producer through her company, Studio365.

Charli XCX and A24 Collaborate on The Moment Mockumentary Charli XCX steps into filmmaking as she begins shooting The Moment, a mockumentary-style A24 film with a star-packed castGetty Images


The screenplay was co-written by Zamiri and Bertie Brandes. The production team includes David Hinojosa (producing under 2AM) along with executive producers Brandon Creed, Mikey Schwartz-Wright, and Zach Nutman. A24 holds global distribution rights.

Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, is coming off a high point in her music career, recently winning three Grammy Awards for her latest album, Brat. Beyond music and The Moment, she is also expanding her acting portfolio with roles in upcoming films such as Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex, Daniel Goldhaber’s Faces of Death, and Julia Jackman’s 100 Nights of Hero.

Charli XCX and A24 Collaborate on The Moment MockumentaryBehind the scenes of The Moment, Charli XCX’s A24 debut that takes a deep dive into the life of a rising pop starGetty Images

With The Moment, Charli XCX takes a step beyond pop music, bringing her creative vision to the big screen. Given her innovative approach to music and visuals, her transition into film is sure to be one to watch.

