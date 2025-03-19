Charli XCX begins filming A24's 'The Moment', co-starring Alexander Skarsgård

Filming has begun in London for The Moment, a new A24 film starring and produced by British singer-songwriter Charli XCX. Known for her music, Charli is now venturing into filmmaking with this project, which is said to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a rising pop star.
Directed by Aidan Zamiri, a long-time collaborator who has directed several of Charli’s music videos, the film boasts a star-studded cast. Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, Trew Mullen, Isaac Cole Powell, Rish Shah, Kate Berlant, and Jamie Demetriou are all set to appear in the feature.
While A24 has not officially commented on the plot, reports suggest that The Moment is a mockumentary-style film that follows a pop star preparing for her first major arena tour. The concept originates from Charli XCX herself, marking her debut as a film producer through her company, Studio365.
The screenplay was co-written by Zamiri and Bertie Brandes. The production team includes David Hinojosa (producing under 2AM) along with executive producers Brandon Creed, Mikey Schwartz-Wright, and Zach Nutman. A24 holds global distribution rights.
Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, is coming off a high point in her music career, recently winning three Grammy Awards for her latest album, Brat. Beyond music and The Moment, she is also expanding her acting portfolio with roles in upcoming films such as Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex, Daniel Goldhaber’s Faces of Death, and Julia Jackman’s 100 Nights of Hero.
With The Moment, Charli XCX takes a step beyond pop music, bringing her creative vision to the big screen. Given her innovative approach to music and visuals, her transition into film is sure to be one to watch.