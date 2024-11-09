Charli XCX shines with seven Grammy nominations

Singer Charli XCX attends the 13th annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 2, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

By: Pramod Thomas

POP STAR Charli XCX has gained significant attention with seven Grammy nominations for her latest album, Brat, marking her strongest showing yet in music’s biggest awards event.

Known for her unique style that crosses between underground and mainstream pop, Charli has been nominated in top categories, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

This achievement places her ahead of competitors like Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan, each receiving six nods.

Beyonce and her groundbreaking “Cowboy Carter” album earned a leading 11 nominations for the Grammy Awards

Charli, born Charlotte Aitchison to an English father and an Indian mother, who came from a Gujarati family in Uganda, is renowned for her genre-blending sound and boundary-pushing music.

Charli’s innovative style and willingness to experiment have earned her a dedicated fan base and respect from peers worldwide.

Alongside the major nominations, Charli’s viral track “Apple,” popularised on TikTok, is up for Best Pop Solo Performance. Her collaboration with Billie Eilish on the “Guess” remix has earned a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nomination, and the A. G. Cook remix of “Von Dutch,” featuring Addison Rae, is a contender for Best Remixed Recording. The single “Von Dutch” itself, a hit from Brat, competes for Best Dance Pop Recording.

Reflecting on her career, Charli recently shared how she often felt like an outsider in the British music industry, despite her international success and devoted fan base.

In an interview with the Guardian, she expressed that while her sound pushes genre boundaries, this very distinction has left her feeling isolated within the industry. “I’ve been told for so long that I’m an outsider,” she noted. “It seems some people struggle to accept that I’m both underground and pop.”

With Brat receiving high praise from critics, this Grammy recognition signals a new phase for Charli, whose hits for others, like “I Love It” for Icona Pop and “Señorita” for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, have already topped charts globally.

The Grammy awards will be held on February 2, 2025.

