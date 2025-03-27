Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Charli XCX plays a hilariously exaggerated version of herself in new comedy 'Overcompensating'

The singer snaps when asked to perform her hit song at a college event in the upcoming Amazon Prime series.

Charli XCX

Overcompensating features Charli in a self-aware and exaggerated version of herself

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 27, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Charli XCX is no stranger to the screen, having lent her voice to animated films like Angry Birds and UglyDolls, and made guest appearances in shows such as Gossip Girl and I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry. Now, the pop star is stepping further into the acting world with a comical guest role in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Overcompensating.

A teaser for the comedy, set to premiere on May 15, features Charli in a self-aware and exaggerated version of herself. Booked to perform at a college event, she’s less than pleased when the organisers insist she sing her 2014 hit Boom Clap. The track, which gained massive popularity from The Fault in Our Stars soundtrack, is clearly not on her setlist. “Do you think I want to play f—ing ‘Boom Clap’ in a f—ing college?” she snaps at a frazzled stage manager. Her frustration escalates as she demands, “Are you joking?” leaving the poor staffer visibly shaken.


- YouTubeyoutu.be


The show, Overcompensating, is a semi-autobiographical comedy centred around Benny (played by creator Benito Skinner), a closeted former high school football player navigating college life. He forms an unlikely bond with Carmen (Wally Baram), an outsider desperately trying to blend in. The cast also includes Mary Beth Barone (Black Mirror), Adam DiMarco (The White Lotus), Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel), Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan, Kaia Gerber, and Owen Thiele.

Beyond her comedic cameo, Charli’s acting career is heating up. She is reportedly in discussions to portray Jadis, the White Witch, in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Narnia adaptation. Additionally, she has roles lined up alongside Jenna Ortega and Natalie Portman in The Gallerist, as well as in Gregg Araki’s thriller I Want Your Sex. Her filmography is set to expand with Daniel Goldhaber’s Faces of Death remake and Julia Jackman’s adaptation of the graphic novel 100 Nights of Hero. Charli is also stepping into production, backing The Moment, a film based on her own concept.


Charli XCX loses it over ‘Boom Clap’ request Getty Images


With her signature wit and unfiltered attitude, Charli XCX’s turn in Overcompensating is sure to be a must-watch moment in the series. Whether or not she ever sings Boom Clap again, one thing is clear—she’s ready to make waves in Hollywood on her own terms.

boom clapcollege eventcomical guest rolehollywoodovercompensatingunfiltered attitudecharli xcx

Related News

Harshita Brella: High court blasts Delhi police inaction
News

Harshita Brella: High court blasts Delhi police inaction

Polar vortex linked to clusters of severe UK winter storms
Trending

Polar vortex linked to clusters of severe UK winter storms

Coeliac Disease: What to Know After Rebecca Adlington’s Diagnosis
Health

Key things to know about Coeliac disease after Rebecca Adlington’s diagnosis

5 Celebrity wellness trends
Lifestyle

5 Celebrity wellness trends going viral in 2025

More For You

Renée Zellweger Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Cast

Renée Zellweger joins the cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 5, bringing more star power to the hit series

Getty Images

Renée Zellweger joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5 with an expanded star-studded cast

The Oscar-winning actress joins Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short in Hulu’s hit mystery-comedy for an exciting new season.

Renée Zellweger is the latest Hollywood star to join Hulu's hit mystery-comedy Only Murders in the Building for its fifth season. The two-time Academy Award winner will share the screen with series regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, adding to the show’s already impressive line-up of guest stars.

Keep ReadingShow less
Baby Reindeer

Baby Reindeer leads the 2024 BAFTA TV nominations, but controversy over the real-life stalker it’s based on continues to spark debate

Netflix

Baby Reindeer leads BAFTA TV nominations amid real-life stalker controversy

Netflix's psychological drama Baby Reindeer has taken the lead at this year's BAFTA Television Awards, securing eight nominations. Created by and starring Scottish comedian Richard Gadd, the show has received widespread acclaim, though it remains at the centre of controversy due to a real-life defamation lawsuit. Gadd is nominated for Best Leading Actor, while co-stars Jessica Gunning who plays stalker Martha and Nava Mau as Teri are both in the running for Best Supporting Actress.

Following closely behind, ITV’s Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Apple TV+’s Slow Horses, and Disney+’s Rivals have each earned six nominations. Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which exposed one of the UK’s biggest miscarriages of justice involving sub postmasters falsely accused of fraud, is also up for Best Limited Drama alongside Baby Reindeer, Netflix’s One Day, and BBC One’s Lost Boys and Fairies.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai’s luxury car was involved in a minor collision with a BEST bus in Mumbai, sparking controversy

Getty Images

Did Aishwarya Rai’s bouncer slap a bus driver after the car accident? Viral video sparks debate

A minor road incident involving a vehicle linked to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has sparked controversy. On March 26, a BEST bus reportedly grazed a luxury car registered to the actress near Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu Tara Road bungalow in Mumbai. Although Aishwarya herself was not in the car, the situation escalated when her bouncer allegedly confronted the bus driver.

According to reports, the bus (number 8021, route 231) had just departed from the Juhu bus depot when it made contact with the Toyota Vellfire (MH02-GG-5050). The bus driver stopped to check for any damage, but an eyewitness claims that a bouncer from the bungalow came out and slapped him before he could report the incident to the police.

Keep ReadingShow less
Virat Kohli in a Turkish drama? Cricketer’s lookalike stuns fans and goes viral!

Fans were left stunned after spotting a Virat Kohli lookalike in the hit Turkish drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul

Getty Images/ Pinterest

Virat Kohli in a Turkish drama? Cricketer’s lookalike stuns fans and goes viral!

Cricket fans were left amused and confused after spotting a familiar face in the popular Turkish drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul. A viral Reddit post showed Turkish actor Cavit Çetin Güner, who plays Doğan Bey in the series, bearing a striking resemblance to Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli. The uncanny similarities set social media abuzz, with fans playfully joking about Kohli making his television debut in a historical epic.

The conversation began when a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Cavit Çetin Güner from the show, humorously captioning it, “Anushka Sharma’s husband TV show debut.” This tongue-in-cheek reference to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, Kohli’s wife, sparked a flood of reactions. Some fans admitted they were initially convinced that the cricketer had secretly ventured into acting, while others were stunned at the near-identical features between the two men.

Keep ReadingShow less
These words from Jaya Bachchan to Rekha ended her affair with Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood’s most talked-about love triangle – The untold truth behind Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan

Getty Images

These words from Jaya Bachchan to Rekha ended her affair with Amitabh Bachchan

"Amitabh is mine, was mine, and will always be mine”: Jaya Bachchan’s shocking words that ended Amitabh Bachchan’s alleged affair with Rekha!

The untold truth behind Bollywood’s most controversial love triangle and why Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha never worked together again.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc