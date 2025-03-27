Charli XCX plays a hilariously exaggerated version of herself in new comedy 'Overcompensating'

Charli XCX is no stranger to the screen, having lent her voice to animated films like Angry Birds and UglyDolls, and made guest appearances in shows such as Gossip Girl and I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry. Now, the pop star is stepping further into the acting world with a comical guest role in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Overcompensating.

A teaser for the comedy, set to premiere on May 15, features Charli in a self-aware and exaggerated version of herself. Booked to perform at a college event, she’s less than pleased when the organisers insist she sing her 2014 hit Boom Clap. The track, which gained massive popularity from The Fault in Our Stars soundtrack, is clearly not on her setlist. “Do you think I want to play f—ing ‘Boom Clap’ in a f—ing college?” she snaps at a frazzled stage manager. Her frustration escalates as she demands, “Are you joking?” leaving the poor staffer visibly shaken.





The show, Overcompensating, is a semi-autobiographical comedy centred around Benny (played by creator Benito Skinner), a closeted former high school football player navigating college life. He forms an unlikely bond with Carmen (Wally Baram), an outsider desperately trying to blend in. The cast also includes Mary Beth Barone (Black Mirror), Adam DiMarco (The White Lotus), Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel), Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan, Kaia Gerber, and Owen Thiele.

Beyond her comedic cameo, Charli’s acting career is heating up. She is reportedly in discussions to portray Jadis, the White Witch, in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Narnia adaptation. Additionally, she has roles lined up alongside Jenna Ortega and Natalie Portman in The Gallerist, as well as in Gregg Araki’s thriller I Want Your Sex. Her filmography is set to expand with Daniel Goldhaber’s Faces of Death remake and Julia Jackman’s adaptation of the graphic novel 100 Nights of Hero. Charli is also stepping into production, backing The Moment, a film based on her own concept.





With her signature wit and unfiltered attitude, Charli XCX’s turn in Overcompensating is sure to be a must-watch moment in the series. Whether or not she ever sings Boom Clap again, one thing is clear—she’s ready to make waves in Hollywood on her own terms.