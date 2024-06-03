Charli XCX reveals that her song Von Dutch is a diss track

Entertainment

Charli XCX, who is currently gearing up for the release of her sixth studio album, Brat, has revealed her hit song “Von Dutch” is a diss track.

Her confession has left TikTokers guessing over whether it’s about another artist or Rishi Sunak.

The 31-year-old posted a video on TikTok where she talked about how her upcoming album Brat doesn’t contain a diss track and is instead about the struggles of being a female artist.

The “Roll With Me” insisted that the only diss song on her album is the track “Von Dutch”, which came out on 29 February this year.

“I am seeing online that some people think there are diss tracks on Brat, and I just want to come on her and clarify that there aren’t apart from “Von Dutch” which kind of is,” she said.

The singer continued, “The other tracks in question, aren’t. They’re really just about how it’s so complicated being an artist, especially a female artist, where you are pitted against your peers but also expected to be best friends with every single person constantly and if you’re not, you’re deemed a bad feminist. To me, that is such an unrealistic expectation.”

As soon as Charli posted the video, fans took to the comment section, trying to figure out who the song intended to attack.

Some fans seemed convinced that it could be about the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“Can you come for Rishi Sunak queen,” one wrote.

Another user confidently wrote the song is about Sunak.

Some thought it was about FKA Twigs while others suggested Ariana Grande, Pink Pantheress, Lorde, and Queen Camilla.

