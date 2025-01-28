Parklife 2025: 50 Cent, Charli XCX set to headline 15th edition event

The complete line-up for the 2025 Parklife Festival has been unveiled, with rap icon 50 Cent and British pop star Charli XCX set to headline the event. Taking place on June 14-15 at Manchester’s Heaton Park, this year marks the 15th anniversary of the festival, which has grown into one of the UK’s biggest weekend events.

Joining the headliners are over 100 artists, including R&B sensation Jorja Smith, electronic duo Bicep with their Chroma AV DJ set, and globally renowned DJ Peggy Gou. Other highlights include chart-topper Lola Young, Rudimental, Andy C, Armand Van Helden, FLO, and Skream & Benga. Fans can also expect performances from Confidence Man, DJ Heartstring, and Interplanetary Criminal, all announced during the first wave of acts last November.

The 80,000-capacity festival will also feature exciting new additions, such as the Matinée stage with a 360° DJ booth and upgraded VIP and backstage areas in a more central location.

50 Cent’s headline slot marks his return to Parklife after his last appearance in 2022. Known for hits like “In Da Club” and “Candy Shop,” the rapper’s performance promises to be a highlight of the weekend. Meanwhile, Jorja Smith will take to the stage fresh off her UK and Ireland tour celebrating her latest album, Falling Or Flying.

Tickets go back on sale on Friday, January 31, at 10 a.m. (GMT), following a sold-out first release last year. Weekend tickets start at £135 plus booking fees, while day tickets are priced from £85 plus fees. A series of presales will begin on January 29 for customers of Three and those signed up to Parklife’s mailing list.

Since its debut in Manchester’s Platt Fields Park in 2010, Parklife has become a staple in the UK festival calendar, hosting global stars like Doja Cat, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tyler, The Creator. This year’s edition certainly promises another unforgettable experience for all festivalgoers.