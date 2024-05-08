  • Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Entertainment

Charli XCX confirms she wrote music for Britney Spears: ‘She didn’t record it’

Despite the missed collaboration, Charli hopes the pop icon will one day record one of her songs. It would be a “dream come true.”

Charli XCX (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Despite Britney Spears’ denials, Charli XCX has confirmed that she did write some songs for the singer, though she admits Britney may not have been aware of it at the time.

Appearing on the Watch What Happens Live! After Show, the 31-year-old singer was asked if there was any truth to the rumour that she was working on songs for a new Britney album.

“Umm, so…yes, but it leaked to the press,” Charli explained. “Britney then did this post where she was like, ‘I don’t have random people write for me!’” “And I was like, ‘O.K.! Go off! So I don’t know if she was a part of the process … [maybe] her team were running before she could walk, Britney probably has a load of other projects that she’s focusing on, so I did get asked, but I don’t know if it’s, like, real.”

Charli further explained that she went to Malibu to start writing songs.

“I went to Malibu and I wrote. You always write songs hoping Britney’s going to record them … but you know, she didn’t record it. … I love her. It would be a dream come true,” she said.

Despite the missed collaboration, Charli is still a huge Spears fan and hopes the pop icon will one day record one of her songs. It would be a “dream come true.”

