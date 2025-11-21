Charli XCX parodies her own Brat era in 'The Moment' alongside Kylie Jenner and Alexander Skarsgård

Highlights:

Charli XCX seen as a heightened version of herself in new mockumentary

Teaser shows her Brat era pulled into a sharp, chaotic story

Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgård and Rachel Sennott join the cast

A24 confirms music by AG Cook with Charli producing

Film lands in cinemas on 30 January

Charli XCX drops straight into her Brat world again, but this time on screen, as the singer plays a fictionalised version of herself in The Moment, the A24 mockumentary that has generated early buzz online. The teaser leans hard into her album era.

Charli XCX stars as exaggerated version of herself in A24 film The Moment with unexpected celebrity cameos





Why The Moment leans into her Brat identity

The Brat album pushed Charli into a different tier of fame last year. You see some of that pressure in the teaser. She is shown preparing for a tour, then watching a dummy version of herself crash to the floor.

She says in voiceover that when people finally seemed to care, “nothing else mattered.” The Brat aesthetic is everywhere: neon green, black, sweaty club frames, all familiar to fans who lived through the “Brat summer” wave.

Who is involved and how far the fictionalised Charli goes

The Moment is directed by Aidan Zamiri, her longtime collaborator, marking his feature debut. He said the film imagines Charli making “entirely different choices” during her Brat rollout.

The cast is a mix of musicians, A-listers and comics including Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgård, Rachel Sennott, Rosanna Arquette and Jamie Demetriou. A very A24 crowd. Charli produces the film through Studio365, and AG Cook, who shaped the Brat sound, handles new music for the project.





How fans reacted to the fictionalised version

The trailer landed online early Thursday and sparked quick chatter because Charli appears both recognisable and exaggerated. There are real tour moments with staged backstage scenes, which makes it tricky to separate fact from fiction. Some fans pointed out how the teaser uses documentary language without becoming one. The singer has stressed it is not a tour film, but is based on the “pressure to make one.”





What is next for Charli XCX as she moves into film

This is only the start of her film run. She has already appeared in festival titles like Erupcja and 100 Nights of Hero, and she is lined up for roles in Faces of Death, The Gallerist and I Want Your Sex. Charli also wrote music for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, with singles Chains of Love and House already out. And with The Moment dated for 30 January, there is a sense she is shifting gear fully into cinema for 2026.