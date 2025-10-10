Charli XCX bets big with ‘The Moment’ starring Kylie Jenner and Alexander Skarsgård

Highlights

Kylie Jenner’s crashing the party with her first big movie role ever.

Alexander Skarsgård and Rosanna Arquette add heavyweight acting talent.

Plot follows a pop star dealing with fame's intense pressures.

Director Aidan Zamiri’s taking his first swing at a feature film.

Planning for a 2026 release.

Charli XCX is swapping stadium lights for the cinema glow, and everyone’s already buzzing. Her new A24 film, The Moment, just dropped a cast list that has people talking. With Kylie Jenner and Alexander Skarsgård in the cast, this movie looks set to crash right through the usual pop star movie expectations. The promise is a look behind the sparkle, showing the mess, giving us the real underbelly of the music world.

What’s the plot of The Moment?

It’s Charli playing, well, a pop star, trying to keep her head above water as she is sucked into the vortex of fame and pressure. She’s prepping for her first arena tour, dodging the industry sharks and probably a crisis or three. It’s all a bit meta here. Charli’s been through the whole thing already; the chaos, the lights, the late nights. She’s seen what fame looks like when the glitter fades. It started with Charli tossing out an idea, half-formed, then Aidan Zamiri and Bertie Brandes shaped it into something that actually breathes.





And the cast? That’s where it gets interesting.

This cast is like someone spun a wheel of celebrities. Kylie Jenner’s making her big acting debut, Skarsgård and Arquette bring that serious actor energy, and then you have comedy geniuses Rachel Sennott and Kate Berlant to stir things up. Add in a squad of models, artists, and Charli’s long-time music partner A. G. Cook, who’s handling the soundtrack, obviously. Huge? That’s an understatement.

When will The Moment be released?

2026 is the target, so we need to wait. They have got time to make it weird, wonderful, or both. Charli’s calling the shots under her Studio365 label, and you can tell. Every part of it seems to carry her touch: the look, the sound, the attitude. It’s a big jump for her, crossing into film like this. Whether it lands as something great or gets people arguing about it, it’s not going to slide by quietly.