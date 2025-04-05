Skip to content
The real stars of Coachella 2025? These underrated acts will steal the show

Headliners may trend, but these chaotic, brilliant, and totally unhinged performances are the ones you’ll be bragging about all year.

Coachella 2025

The real Coachella magic happens off the main stage—discover the hidden acts set to steal the show

Pooja Pillai
Apr 05, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Yeah, yeah, Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone. Big names, big stages, we know all of it. However, the real juice at Coachella always happens a little off the radar. Beyond the massive stages and viral moments, Coachella’s real soul actually lies in the unexpected. Whether you're streaming from home in the UK or experiencing the magic in person, these are the acts that might just steal the weekend while everyone else is chasing Gaga selfies.

From masked DJs and Irish-language rappers to pop renegades and orchestral curveballs, here’s your ultimate guide to Coachella 2025’s most underrated hidden gems.


The OGs who still got it

Missy Elliott (Friday) – This isn’t just a rap show. It’s a time machine to the future, circa 2003. Lasers, holograms, and enough hits to remind you why she’s untouchable.

Kraftwerk (Sunday) – Four German guys in matching suits, standing perfectly still while making the coolest sounds you’ve ever heard. Like if robots threw a rave.


Solo acts that’ll steal the spotlight

Lisa (of BLACKPINK) (Friday) – K-pop’s baddie assassin goes rogue. Expect killer dance breaks, killer looks, and probably a killer cameo (Jennie’s on the line-up too… just saying).

Charli XCX (Saturday) – Her BRAT era is a glitter bomb of chaos, and this set’s going to be the explosion. Bring your loudest friends and pray Billie or Lorde crashes the party.

The “What the hell am I watching?” crew

HorsegiirL (Saturday) – DJ in a horse mask. Songs about barns. Zero explanations given. Pure, uncut festival madness.

Kneecap (Friday) – Irish rappers who don’t care if you understand them. Political, pissed-off, and somehow hilarious. Their movie’s mad; their live show is insane.



The “Who’s this?… Oh Damn” newbies

Lola Young (Friday) – British soul with teeth. Her voice will crack your heart open, and her lyrics will stomp on the pieces.

Ivan Cornejo (Saturday) – Mexican heartbreak anthems for the TikTok generation. If sad boys with guitars are your vice, he’s your dealer.

The curveballs no one saw coming

Gustavo Dudamel & the LA Phil (Saturday) – A full orchestra… at Coachella. Will they play Mozart? A Kendrick cover? No clue. But it’ll be legendary.

Amyl and the Sniffers (Sunday) – Australian punk that smells like beer and rebellion. Singer Amy Taylor is a human mosh pit.

The “Drop everything and run to the stage” sets

Megan Thee Stallion (Sunday) – Hot Girl Summer is eternal. Bring your twerk team and pray she brings out Ty Dolla $ign for the remix.

Basement Jaxx (Sunday) – These UK legends invented dancefloor chaos. If you don’t lose your mind to Where’s Your Head At, check your pulse.

The “After dark, mind blown” vibes

FKA Twigs (Friday) – Like watching a ghost who can also do the splits. Haunting, hypnotic, and hands-down the coolest thing you’ll see all weekend.

Shaboozey (Sunday) – Country-rap with more swagger than a saloon full of outlaws. Tipsy is that song you Shazam mid-set.

The bottom line

The headliners? They’ll be fine. But these are the sets you’ll brag about catching first. The ones that turn Who’s that? into How are they not famous yet?!


Pro Tip: YouTube’s streaming everything. Cancel your plans. Tell your boss you’re sick. It’s Coachella season.

