  • Saturday, May 06, 2023
Coachella 2023: Pakistani actor feels his country didn’t cheer for Ali Sethi as much as India did for Diljit Dosanjh

The biggest global music festivals ended on April 23.

Diljit DOsanjh and Ali Sethi (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh created history when he rocked the stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023, becoming the first Punjabi singer to ever perform at the music festival in Indio, California.

In addition to Dosanjh, there were a couple more South Asian artists who spellbound the audience with their captivating performances at the festival, including Pakistani singer Ali Sethi who performed on his globally popular track “Pasoori.”

However, Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain feels that the way his country reacted to Sethi’s singing at the famous music festival was disappointing. He praised India for appreciating Dosanjh when he was chosen to perform at Coachella 2023.

Talking about the lack of attention given to Sethi in Pakistan, Hussain talked about India’s appreciation of Dosanjh in an Instagram post.

In his Instagram Stories, Yasir shared a news article about Ali’s Coachella gig and wrote, “Diljit too went to Coachella and the whole of India was appreciating him. This is also a big achievement for a Pakistani artist. But, as usual, we didn’t care much for it. Hum Zara zyada cool nahi hogaye? (Are we not becoming too cool now)?”

Meanwhile, rapper Raja Kumari, who performed “Pasoori” with Ali Sethi on the global stage, shared his experience in a recent interview and said, “Coachella was so amazing. I’m a California native. I was born there. So, I’ve grown up always thinking about Coachella and the first time that I would be able to perform there. Being a guest on Ali Sethi’s set was so special. One, because I love and respect him so much. I love his voice and what he did in Pasoori. It was the number one Googled song in the world. So, getting to sing it on the Coachella stage was pretty incredible. It’s a song I personally listen to, like hundreds of times. So, to be able to sing in Urdu on that stage and be part of the whole South-Asian representation at Coachella was a special time for me. It was just so much fun. I love the song. Ali and I had the best time on stage. I hope we get to do it more times in the future.”

Eastern Eye

