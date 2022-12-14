I’m not going to answer this question because it’s done and dusted’: Vivek Oberoi on being asked about dating Aishwarya Rai in past

Vivek Oberoi (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Vivek Oberoi has some critically and commercially successful films to his credit including Company (2002), Saathiya (2002), and Shootout At Lokhandwala (2007). While he grabbed many eyeballs for his films at the beginning of his career, his relationship with Aishwarya Rai also grabbed headlines all around the world.

The actor, who has been married to Priyanka Alva for more than a decade now and is blessed with two children, was famously in a relationship with the former Miss World before they called it quits in 2003.

In a recent interview when Oberoi was asked if being vocal about his relationship with ex-Aishwarya Rai affected his career, the actor politely refused to say anything. He, however, said, “Not that I am going to answer this question because it’s done and dusted. But, for any youth, young talented people who are watching today, just remember one thing in life if you are really focused and committed to your work, and you’re giving it your hundred per cent, it happens everywhere. I see it everywhere.”

He further said, “My only advice is that see if they can’t attack you on your professionalism, if they can’t attack you on your talent, if they can’t attack you on the work you do, don’t give them an opportunity to attack you on something else and shift the focus. Don’t do that, that would be a disservice to yourself and to your commitment to your career.”

When asked about protecting his personal life from the media after the fiasco, he said, “I have realised that if you don’t want people talking about your personal life, if you’re sensitive towards it and most people are, then you shouldn’t be putting it out there as a projection. And when I first met Priyanka and I remember something that made me fall in love with this thought and that when she asked me ‘tell me about yourself’. I said ‘everything is out there online but let me start by saying I’m an actor’, she said one thing to me ‘that’s what you just do, not who you are, I want to know who you are’ and that’s when I realised there so much more to me.”

