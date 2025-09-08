Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Alcaraz beats Sinner to win second US Open, capture sixth Grand Slam title

Alcaraz, 22, won 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to claim his second US Open title and sixth Grand Slam overall. The Spaniard avenged his loss to Sinner in the Wimbledon final in July, which was his only defeat in a major final.

Alcaraz US Open

Alcaraz has now won seven of the last eight meetings with Sinner, leading their rivalry 10-5 overall.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 08, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

CARLOS ALCARAZ defeated Jannik Sinner in four sets on Sunday to win the US Open final, which was delayed by the arrival of President Donald Trump.

Alcaraz, 22, won 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to claim his second US Open title and sixth Grand Slam overall. The Spaniard avenged his loss to Sinner in the Wimbledon final in July, which was his only defeat in a major final.

"It's a great feeling. I'm working really hard just to lift this trophy. It's my second one but it's still a dream come true," said Alcaraz.

With the win, Alcaraz will return to world number one on Monday, ending Sinner’s 27-match winning streak at hard-court Grand Slams. He last held the top spot in September 2023.

"It was one of the first goals that I had, to recover the number one (ranking)," said Alcaraz, who had also beaten Sinner in the French Open final in June.

Alcaraz has now won seven of the last eight meetings with Sinner, leading their rivalry 10-5 overall.

"I tried my best today. I couldn't do more," said Sinner. "I felt like he was doing everything slightly better today. He raised his level when he had to... He played better than me today."

The two have won the past eight Grand Slams between them, four each, establishing their dominance over the rest of the field, including Novak Djokovic.

But while Sinner has gone 109-4 against other players on tour over the past two seasons, Alcaraz continues to hold the upper hand in their rivalry.

"It's going to be on me if I want to make changes or not," said Sinner. "That's what I have to do, trying to become a better tennis player."

Sinner’s defeat extends the longest streak in the Open era without a successful men’s title defence at a Grand Slam. No player has retained the US Open men’s title since Roger Federer won five in a row from 2004 to 2008.

The match was the third consecutive Grand Slam final between Alcaraz and Sinner and was further highlighted by Trump’s presence. The US President, who had also attended the Super Bowl in February and the FIFA Club World Cup final in July, appeared before the national anthem and was met with mixed reactions from the crowd.

Security arrangements for Trump’s attendance delayed the start of the match by 30 minutes, leaving Arthur Ashe Stadium only three-quarters full when play began.

Alcaraz broke Sinner in the opening game and took the first set 6-2. Sinner recovered in the second, going 3-1 up and levelling the match. But Alcaraz regained control in the third set with two breaks and carried the momentum into the fourth.

Although Sinner saved two break points early in the fourth set, Alcaraz broke in the fifth game and held on to close the match. The win made him only the fourth man to win multiple majors on hard courts, grass, and clay.

A number of celebrities attended the final, including Bruce Springsteen, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Douglas, and Stephen Curry.

(With inputs from agencies)

carlos alcarazgrand slamjannik sinnertennisus open

Related News

Worcestershire’s Rehaan Edavalath signs new two-year deal
Cricket

Worcestershire’s Rehaan Edavalath signs new two-year deal

Rajasthan Royals lose coach Dravid ahead of 2026 IPL season
Cricket

Rajasthan Royals lose coach Dravid ahead of 2026 IPL season

Hasaranga Asia Cup squad
Cricket

Sri Lanka recall fit-again Hasaranga for Asia Cup

India's Ashwin eyes The Hundred after IPL retirement: report
Cricket

India's Ashwin eyes The Hundred after IPL retirement: report

More For You

Yuki Bhambri

The pair of Yuki Bhambri and New Zealand's Michael Venus lost 7-6 (2) 6-7 (5) 4-6 to sixth seeds Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury of UK. (Photo: Getty Images)

Yuki Bhambri bows out of US Open after semifinal run

INDIA's Yuki Bhambri ended his campaign at the US Open men’s doubles with a semifinal finish, partnering Michael Venus. It was Bhambri’s best performance at a Grand Slam tournament.

The pair lost 7-6 (2) 6-7 (5) 4-6 to sixth seeds Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain.

Keep ReadingShow less
Venus and Serena Williams

She says she wishes Serena would join her in competition once again

Getty Images

Venus Williams eyes DC Open return and hopes to reunite with Serena on court

Highlights

  • Venus Williams is set to return to professional tennis at the DC Open after more than a year.
  • She says she wishes Serena would join her in competition once again.
  • Serena, who retired in 2022, was recently seen hitting powerful shots in a training video.
  • Venus praised her sister’s enduring talent and technique.
  • The 45-year-old last played on the WTA Tour in March 2024.

Venus eyes return while reflecting on sister Serena’s enduring skill

Venus Williams, 45, will return to professional tennis at the DC Open this week, marking her first match since March 2024. Ahead of her comeback, she told reporters she wishes her sister Serena would join her on the court once more.

“The only thing that would make this better is if she was here,” Venus said, referencing their long history of competing side-by-side. “We always did everything together, so of course I miss her.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Sinner-Wimbledon-Trophy-Getty

Sinner said he was living his 'dream', receiving a loud reaction from the Centre Court crowd. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sinner claims maiden Wimbledon crown, beats Alcaraz in final

Highlights:

  • Sinner becomes the first Italian man to win singles at the All England Club
  • Sinner avenges French Open loss, wins in four sets
  • Sinner and Alcaraz have now shared the last seven Grand Slam titles

Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to win his first Wimbledon title and take revenge for his loss to the Spaniard in the French Open final.

Keep ReadingShow less
Iga Swiatek crushes Anisimova to claim historic Wimbledon title

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates with the trophy after winning the women's singles final against Amanda Anisimova of the US. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

Iga Swiatek crushes Anisimova to claim historic Wimbledon title

IGA SWIATEK took another stride towards tennis greatness by ruthlessly tearing apart American 13th seed Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0 and lifting her first Wimbledon trophy on Saturday (12).

The big occasion turned into a nightmare for Anisimova who became the first woman to lose a Wimbledon final by that painful scoreline since 1911 and the first to do so at any major since Steffi Graf routed Natasha Zvereva at the 1988 French Open.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sinner-Getty

Sinner, who has already won the US Open and Australian Open, will now face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sinner thrashes Djokovic to reach first Wimbledon final

Highlights:

  • Sinner will face Carlos Alcaraz in a rematch of the French Open final
  • Djokovic admits physical struggles and injury played a role in defeat
  • Despite loss, Djokovic says he plans to return to Wimbledon next year

JANNIK SINNER defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the Wimbledon semi-final on Friday to reach his first final at the All England Club. The world number one won 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 and will face Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s final.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us