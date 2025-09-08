Alcaraz beats Sinner to win second US Open, capture sixth Grand Slam title

CARLOS ALCARAZ defeated Jannik Sinner in four sets on Sunday to win the US Open final, which was delayed by the arrival of President Donald Trump.
Alcaraz, 22, won 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to claim his second US Open title and sixth Grand Slam overall. The Spaniard avenged his loss to Sinner in the Wimbledon final in July, which was his only defeat in a major final.
"It's a great feeling. I'm working really hard just to lift this trophy. It's my second one but it's still a dream come true," said Alcaraz.
With the win, Alcaraz will return to world number one on Monday, ending Sinner’s 27-match winning streak at hard-court Grand Slams. He last held the top spot in September 2023.
"It was one of the first goals that I had, to recover the number one (ranking)," said Alcaraz, who had also beaten Sinner in the French Open final in June.
Alcaraz has now won seven of the last eight meetings with Sinner, leading their rivalry 10-5 overall.
"I tried my best today. I couldn't do more," said Sinner. "I felt like he was doing everything slightly better today. He raised his level when he had to... He played better than me today."
The two have won the past eight Grand Slams between them, four each, establishing their dominance over the rest of the field, including Novak Djokovic.
But while Sinner has gone 109-4 against other players on tour over the past two seasons, Alcaraz continues to hold the upper hand in their rivalry.
"It's going to be on me if I want to make changes or not," said Sinner. "That's what I have to do, trying to become a better tennis player."
Sinner’s defeat extends the longest streak in the Open era without a successful men’s title defence at a Grand Slam. No player has retained the US Open men’s title since Roger Federer won five in a row from 2004 to 2008.
The match was the third consecutive Grand Slam final between Alcaraz and Sinner and was further highlighted by Trump’s presence. The US President, who had also attended the Super Bowl in February and the FIFA Club World Cup final in July, appeared before the national anthem and was met with mixed reactions from the crowd.
Security arrangements for Trump’s attendance delayed the start of the match by 30 minutes, leaving Arthur Ashe Stadium only three-quarters full when play began.
Alcaraz broke Sinner in the opening game and took the first set 6-2. Sinner recovered in the second, going 3-1 up and levelling the match. But Alcaraz regained control in the third set with two breaks and carried the momentum into the fourth.
Although Sinner saved two break points early in the fourth set, Alcaraz broke in the fifth game and held on to close the match. The win made him only the fourth man to win multiple majors on hard courts, grass, and clay.
A number of celebrities attended the final, including Bruce Springsteen, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Douglas, and Stephen Curry.
