Alcaraz beats Sinner in historic French Open final

Alcaraz, the defending champion, won 4-6, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (10/2) to claim his fifth Grand Slam title.

Alcaraz became the first man to win a Grand Slam after saving match point since Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final.

CARLOS ALCARAZ came from two sets down to defeat Jannik Sinner in a five-set French Open final on Sunday, saving three championship points in a match that lasted five hours and 29 minutes.

Alcaraz, the defending champion, won 4-6, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (10/2) to claim his fifth Grand Slam title. The 22-year-old remains unbeaten in Grand Slam finals and ended Sinner's 20-match winning streak in majors.

"This was the most exciting match that I've played so far without a doubt," said Alcaraz. "I think the match had everything."

The Spaniard completed his first-ever comeback from two sets down in what became the longest final in Roland Garros history. He saved three match points while trailing 5-3 in the fourth set.

"Today was all about believing in myself. Never doubted myself today and I tried to go for it," he said. "Real champions are made in those situations."

Alcaraz became the first man to win a Grand Slam after saving match point since Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final. The only other man to do so in the Open era was Gaston Gaudio at Roland Garros in 2004.

Comeback from the brink

Sinner missed out on a third straight Grand Slam title, following wins at the 2023 US Open and 2024 Australian Open.

"It's easier to play than talking now," Sinner said. "I won't sleep very well tonight but it's OK.

"We try to delete it somehow and take the positive and keep going. There are no other ways," he said. "It hurts, but you cannot keep crying."

This was Sinner's fifth consecutive loss to Alcaraz and their first meeting in a Grand Slam final. It was also the first major final between two men born in the 2000s. Alcaraz now leads their head-to-head 8-4, having also beaten Sinner in the Rome final after the Italian returned from a three-month doping ban in May.

Set-by-set battle

Alcaraz started the final by creating three break points, but Sinner held and created his own chance soon after. Alcaraz broke in the fifth game to lead 3-2 but gave it back immediately. Sinner took the first set after breaking again at 5-4.

Sinner went up 3-0 in the second set and tightened his serve after facing seven break points in the first. Alcaraz broke back when Sinner served for the set, but Sinner won the tie-break with a series of strong points, including a cross-court forehand to finish.

Sinner then broke at the start of the third set, but Alcaraz responded by winning four straight games to go up 4-1. After losing serve at 5-3, Alcaraz broke to love to take the set, ending Sinner’s 31-set winning streak in Grand Slams.

The fourth set was close, with Sinner breaking for a 5-3 lead and reaching three match points. But Alcaraz broke back and forced a tie-break, which he won to take the match into a decider.

Dramatic final set

Alcaraz broke early in the fifth and held on despite pressure.

Sinner broke back while trailing 5-3 and went on a three-game run, forcing Alcaraz to hold serve to stay in the match.

Alcaraz held, and then dominated the 10-point tie-break, winning on his first championship point with a forehand winner.

(With inputs from agencies)

