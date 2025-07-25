Kamal Haasan praises Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu’s 'Maareesan' as a rare Tamil film that dares to mix humour with social truth

Highlights:
- Kamal Haasan praised Maareesan as a film that “dances between wit and depth” in a social media post.
- The Tamil comedy thriller stars Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, directed by Sudheesh Sankar.
- Kamal noted the film’s humour, emotional core, and commentary on societal issues.
- Maareesan is set for theatrical release on 25 July 2025.
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has given his stamp of approval to Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu’s upcoming Tamil film Maareesan, calling it a refreshing mix of comedy, social insight, and strong performances.
The highly anticipated comedy thriller, directed by Sudheesh Sankar and written by V Krishna Moorthy, is set to release in theatres this Friday. Kamal took to his X account to praise the film, describing it as the kind of cinema he naturally gravitates towards both as an audience member and a filmmaker.
Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu team up for an emotional road film in MaareesanInstagram/supergoodfilms
What did Kamal Haasan say about Maareesan?
In his review, Kamal Haasan wrote, “Watched Maareesan – a film that dances effortlessly between wit and depth, leaving me laughing, thinking, and admiring its craft. Had a wonderful conversation with the team to congratulate them on this delightful creation.”
He further added, “Beneath its humour lies a socially conscious lens on human emotion and a keen gaze at the darker shadows of our society. The kind of inventive, spirited cinema I naturally gravitate towards, both as a viewer and a creator.”
Kamal’s review has sparked more interest around the film, with fans praising his support and expressing eagerness to watch it on opening day.
What is Maareesan about?
Maareesan tells the story of Dhaya, played by Fahadh Faasil, a thief who sets out to rob an elderly man, Velayudham, played by Vadivelu, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. What begins as a heist turns into an unexpected emotional journey for both characters. The film mixes humour with social reflection, examining themes of trust, memory, and transformation.
The film also features a strong ensemble including Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, PL Thenappan, Sithara, Renuka, Livingston, and Krishna. Music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography is by Kalaiselvan Sivaji, and editing by Sreejith Sarang.
- YouTube youtu.be
Why is Maareesan generating buzz?
Apart from the unusual pairing of Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, Maareesan has caught attention for its unique plot and Kamal Haasan’s public endorsement. Both Fahadh and Vadivelu were previously seen together in Maamannan (2023), which earned £4.9 million (₹52 crore) at the box office. Their chemistry and acting prowess have set expectations high for this new collaboration.
Director Sudheesh Sankar is also known for weaving socially relevant themes into commercial cinema, and Maareesan appears to follow that legacy. The backing of Super Good Films and a robust technical crew only adds to the film’s appeal.
Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in a still from MaareesanInstagram/supergoodfilms
When and where will Maareesan release?
Maareesan will hit theatres on 25 July 2025, clashing with other major releases including Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s Thalaivan Thalaivii, and Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Despite the competition, the early buzz and positive word of mouth may give Maareesan an edge, especially among fans of strong storytelling and socially conscious cinema.
With Kamal Haasan’s ringing endorsement and a compelling mix of humour and emotions, Maareesan is poised to be one of the most talked-about Tamil films this month.