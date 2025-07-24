Fahadh Faasil wants to retire quietly as an Uber driver in Barcelona, says driving gives him clarity

Highlights:

Fahadh Faasil says he still wants to retire as an Uber driver in Barcelona, an idea he first spoke of in 2020.

Says driving gives him clarity, peace, and solitude; calls it “a beautiful idea”.

Barcelona is his dream city because of its anonymity and rhythm.

Actor is currently promoting his bilingual comedy-thriller Maareesan, which has received praise from Kamal Haasan.

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has once again confirmed that his retirement dream has nothing to do with the spotlight. In a recent interview, Fahadh said he still plans to retire as an Uber driver in Barcelona, an idea he first mentioned five years ago, and one he says still brings him clarity and joy.

“I still very much think about it,” he said. “Driving someone to their destination feels beautiful.”

The actor, who’s known for avoiding the limelight off-screen, added that driving helps him slow down and think, and that retirement for him isn’t about disappearance, but about choosing peace, routine, and anonymity.

Fahadh explains why he prefers being offline and why emails might soon be the only way to reach him Instagram/fahadhfaasil._official





Why Fahadh Faasil wants to drive an Uber in Barcelona after retiring

Fahadh Faasil’s retirement plan may sound unconventional for a film star, but it’s been consistent. Back in 2020, while promoting C U Soon, he had casually revealed his dream of retiring as an Uber driver in Spain. This week, he said the desire hasn’t faded, and in fact, feels more grounded now than ever.

“That will only happen once people are done with me. But jokes aside, the idea of driving someone from one place to another, that’s a beautiful idea,” he said.

The actor added that he finds the act of driving deeply personal. “It’s something I still enjoy a lot. That’s my time for myself. And it’s really good for thinking while driving.”

Fahadh Faasil embraces minimalism as he distances himself from smartphones and social media Instagram/fahad_nazrin





What makes Barcelona the ideal retirement city for Fahadh?

Fahadh has said that it’s not just the job that matters, it’s also the city. Barcelona, with its pace, privacy, and streets full of motion, feels like the perfect place for him to fade into routine life without public attention.

He explained that retirement for him isn’t a dramatic exit from cinema, but a shift in lifestyle. “It’s not about running away from fame,” he said. “It’s about choosing when and how to be seen.”

In his view, being an Uber driver allows him to stay present and observe life in motion, without needing to perform.

Fahadh Faasil plans to retire as an Uber driver and be reachable only by email Instagram/fahad_nazrin





Fahadh on driving as meditation: “Whenever I get the chance, I take the wheel”

The actor shared that he continues to drive whenever he gets the opportunity, whether at home or abroad. “There, here, everywhere… whenever I get the chance, I take the wheel,” he said.

Driving, for Fahadh, is not just transportation. It’s a rare space where he can think, reset, and just be. That quiet, repetitive motion is something he looks forward to embracing full-time someday.

This perspective, in fact, is a contrast to many celebrities who move into production, endorsements, or digital ventures post-retirement. Fahadh, however, is drawn to simplicity and a slower pace.

Fahadh Faasil says luxury isn’t about smartphones as he rejects digital noise and dreams of a quiet life in Barcelona. Instagram/film_club2018





What’s next for Fahadh Faasil before retirement?

Before he swaps scripts for steering wheels, Fahadh Faasil has more stories to tell. He’s currently promoting Maareesan, a bilingual Tamil-Malayalam comedy-thriller co-starring Vadivelu. The film has already received strong early feedback, with Kamal Haasan himself praising its right balance of humour and storytelling.

Fahadh has also made headlines recently for using a rare £9,300 (₹10 lakh) Vertu phone and saying he wants to be reachable only by email by 2026.

Still, when asked about what the future looks like, he circles back to the same image: a car, a quiet street in Barcelona, and a sense of purpose in simply driving someone home.