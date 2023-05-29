Kamal Haasan says he saw streaming revolution coming before anyone else

Haasan was honoured with the award for Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema at IIFA 2023.

Kamal Haasan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Well-known actor and politician Kamal Haasan says that he foresaw the revolution of streaming platforms long before anyone else, but people did not agree with him.

He was speaking on Saturday on the sidelines of a press conference for IIFA 2023 Awards.

When asked about his take on streaming platforms, Haasan said, “I saw OTT coming much before everyone else. I told everyone that we have to get into it, but the industry disagreed with me. But now, everyone understands what I was trying to say, now that the Indian audience has got a taste of international cinema.”

He further added, “I am a film buff. I’d make the kind of movies that I’d like to see myself. Sometimes I get involved with them, and don’t act in them, I produce them, and I am doing it even now. There are a couple of films that I am producing, where I have nothing to do with them, except spend money on them.”

When asked if producers should nurture fresh talent and focus on telling riveting stories, said, “Let’s just say you have an MA degree in literature, but that doesn’t make you a good screenwriter, it just makes you a degree holder. This is a different art. If Shakespeare came today, he would take a few workshops in screenwriting. And he was one of the greatest artists who ever lived. See, it’s not just the producers, the industry itself has done very little for industrial training.”

