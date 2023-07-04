Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap joins Vijay and Sanjay Dutt on the cast of ‘Leo’

In a recent interview, Kashyap had expressed his wish to be part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s films.

Anurag Kashyap (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has also shown his acting prowess in a couple of films, has added one more film to his acting credits. He has signed on to play an important role in the much-anticipated Tamil-language film Leo.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo stars Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role while Trisha plays the female lead opposite him.

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt is also set to make his Tamil debut with the upcoming film. And now with Kashyap also coming onboard, the cast of the film becomes appealing enough to draw audiences to theatres.

Lokesh Kanagaraj recently revealed that the film has just a few days of shooting left. As per reports, scenes featuring Kashyap will be shot in Kashmir where the team will also be completing some patch work.

In a recent interview, Kashyap had expressed his wish to be part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s films. He said, “I want to do a death scene in Lokesh’s film. He gives glorious death to his actors. I want to die in one of his films. I just don’t need a role. I need to just die in a glorious way in his film.”

Meanwhile, Vijay shared the first look from the film on his birthday last month. In the first look poster, the actor can be seen giving a ferocious expression as he uses a hammer to hit a living being, which is not clearly visible in the poster.

Actors Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon round out the cast.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan’s film with Kabir Khan titled ‘Chandu Champion’
Hollywood News
Quentin Tarantino not working on ‘Kill Bill 3’
NEWS
Pawan Kalyan makes Instagram debut
Entertainment
Reports: SRK undergoes surgery following an accident in US
Entertainment
Here’s why Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ has been pushed to Dec 1
Hollywood News
‘I’m taking Hindi classes’: Anya Chalotra on her British-Indian heritage
Entertainment
Here’s when trailer for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ will be unveiled
Entertainment
‘I’ll always be indebted to Ram Gopal Verma,’ says Manoj as ‘Satya’ clocks…
NEWS
PVR’s Sanjeev Bijli on growing market of non-English films in India
Entertainment
Playing strong women comes naturally to me: Kajol
Entertainment
John Abraham’s ‘The Diplomat’ to release in Jan 2024
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra’s action thriller ‘Yodha’ postponed again
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW