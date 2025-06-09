Anurag Kashyap calls Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos "the definition of dumb" over 'Sacred Games' remark

Anurag Kashyap is known for being outspoken, and this weekend he made headlines again, this time taking aim at Netflix’s top boss Ted Sarandos. The filmmaker lashed out after Sarandos questioned the streaming platform’s early approach in India, particularly their decision to kick things off with Kashyap’s gritty crime drama Sacred Games in 2018.

During an interview on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast People by WTF, Sarandos said he may have chosen a more “populist” route if he could go back, admitting the series was perhaps too novel for the Indian market at the time. The comments didn’t sit well with Kashyap, who fired back on social media, calling Sarandos “the definition of dumb” and sarcastically suggesting the platform should’ve launched with traditional “saas-bahu” content instead.





Kashyap takes aim at Netflix’s shift to mass-market content

Kashyap’s reference wasn’t just casual; it came at a time when Netflix India has partnered with Balaji Telefilms, led by Ektaa Kapoor, best known for her highly successful daily soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The filmmaker’s post read: “He should have started with Saas Bahu… he would have done well. Which he is doing now. I always knew tech guys are dumb when it comes to storytelling, but @tedsarandos is the definition of dumb is what I didn’t know.”

The post sparked debate online, with even singer-actor Lisa Mishra chiming in to support Kashyap, saying that everything on OTT today is “derivative… specifically of Sacred Games.”

Kapoor, without naming Kashyap, responded via Instagram by accusing unnamed artists of being classist. She defended soap operas, claiming they gave a voice to Indian women and were even studied by international researchers. Her post ended with a call for inclusivity and “graciousness.”

Ekta Kapoor's story





A clash of content ideologies in India’s OTT landscape

Sacred Games, co-directed by Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was a landmark moment for Indian streaming content. Though it didn’t continue past two seasons, it opened doors for darker, more experimental storytelling in Indian OTT.

Sarandos’ comments appear to suggest that while Sacred Games earned critical acclaim, it may not have been the right commercial launchpad for Netflix in India. Kashyap, however, sees the platform’s current pivot toward formula-driven programming as a step backward.

Ted Sarandos talks about Sacred Games for Netflix India





This very public disagreement brings to light a bigger conversation in the entertainment industry, between art that challenges and content that simply sells.