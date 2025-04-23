Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Anurag Kashyap booked for 'will urinate on Brahmins' comment, apologises for crossing the line

The filmmaker’s apology follows multiple FIRs and growing controversy ahead of his caste-based film Phule’s release.

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap's controversial remark sparks legal action and public backlash ahead of Phule release

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 23, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is at the centre of a legal and public controversy after his social media comment targeting the Brahmin community triggered backlash and police action. A formal complaint was lodged in Raipur by Pandit Neelkanth Tripathi, a key member of the Rashtriya Brahman Mahasangh, prompting local police to file an FIR under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly promoting disharmony and offending religious sentiments.

Kashyap’s remark, made in response to a social media user who insulted him, was widely seen as offensive and derogatory towards Brahmins. The filmmaker admitted to responding in anger and acknowledged that his choice of words was inappropriate. In his apology, Kashyap said he acted out of character and hurt not just the community but also people close to him. “In the heat of the moment, I lost my temper and said things I shouldn’t have,” he wrote, stressing that many Brahmins have been part of his personal and professional life.


The incident unfolded against the backdrop of ongoing criticism surrounding his upcoming film Phule, based on social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. The movie, which deals with caste discrimination, has faced objections from some groups, particularly over its portrayal of caste dynamics. During the debate, Kashyap shared his frustrations about censorship and online abuse, but his response ended up escalating tensions instead of opening dialogue.

His comment, “I’ll urinate on Brahmins,” made in retaliation to a user’s caste-based insult, sparked outrage and led to multiple police complaints, including in Jaipur and Indore. Politicians and public figures, including lyricist Manoj Muntashir, also criticised him, calling his language distasteful and inflammatory.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


After days of criticism, Kashyap publicly admitted his fault, stating that he let his emotions take over. He promised to avoid reacting in anger and to choose his words more carefully in the future.

Anurag KashyapCaste-based controversy surrounds Phule director Anurag Kashyap, with FIRs filed and heated discussions across IndiaGetty Images


Meanwhile, Phule, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha, is scheduled for release on 25 April. Whether the controversy affects its reception remains to be seen, but for now, Kashyap is dealing with the consequences of a few words spoken in haste, and the broader conversation about caste and expression in cinema continues.

apologybacklashbrahmin communitycaste expressionderogatory languagefilm phulelegal controversyanurag kashyap

Related News

Terror attack in Pahalgam triggers tourist exodus
News

Terror attack in Pahalgam triggers tourist exodus

wednesday season 2
TV

'Wednesday' season 2 gets split release dates on Netflix with Jenna Ortega returning this August

Turner prize 2025 shortlist
Art & Culture

Turner prize 2025 shortlist features sculptures from videotape and paintings on war trauma

Yvette Cooper
UK

Foreign criminals’ data to be released by year-end

More For You

Jonas Brothers

From Camp Rock to global tours — the Jonas Brothers’ two-decade glow-up is unmatched

Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers turn 20: The band that soundtracked a whole generation

What were you doing in 2005? Because somewhere in New Jersey, three boys with matching outfits, side-swept fringes, and more ambition than stage time were getting ready to take over the world. Fast forward 20 years, and the Jonas Brothers, Nick, Joe, and Kevin aren’t just a band. They’re a time capsule, a comeback story, and proof that growing up doesn’t mean fading out.

As they hit the big 2-0, we’re not just celebrating songs. We’re talking glow-ups, heartbreaks, breakups, makeups, and a tour that’s basically a love letter to fans across generations. Buckle up, nostalgia is coming in hot.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori has become known for her bold fashion choices and public appearances that often spark conversation

Getty Images

Bianca Censori steps out in 'risky outfit' again en route to luxury rehab clinic in Mallorca

Bianca Censori, wife of rapper Kanye West, was seen in Mallorca, Spain, stepping out in a revealing outfit that caught the attention of many not just for its boldness, but also because of where she was headed. Dressed in a sheer black ensemble paired with a thong bodysuit, the Australian architect was reportedly on her way to a luxury mental health clinic.

Photos obtained by TMZ show Censori arriving at a facility in Palma, accompanied by a security team and Jayne Fitzmaurice, a professional affiliated with The Balance, an upscale wellness centre known for offering discreet, high-end mental health and addiction treatment. Fitzmaurice is not only a certified recovery coach but also works closely with individuals navigating personal and emotional challenges.

Keep ReadingShow less
Love You

Scenes from Love You, the 95-minute Kannada film made entirely using over 30 AI tools

Instagram

Kannada priest makes India’s first AI film without actors or crew on £9,500 budget

In a quiet village near Bengaluru, a temple priest has done something no one expected. He made a full-length Kannada film without hiring a single actor, technician or musician. Narasimha Murthy, who serves at the Hanumantharai Temple in Siddehalli, created Love You, a 95-minute film entirely powered by Artificial Intelligence.

Murthy didn’t come from a film background, nor did he have access to a big team. Instead, he joined hands with Nuthan, a graphic designer who taught himself how to use AI tools. Together, the two-man team used around 30 different AI applications to design the cast, create visuals, generate drone-like shots, compose music and even script dialogues. The film cost £9,500 (₹10 lakh) to make, most of which went into buying software licences, and took just six months to complete.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tina knowles and Beyoncé

Tina Knowles reflected on the unwavering support of her daughters

Getty

'With them, I could get through anything': Tina Knowles on her daughters’ support during cancer battle

Tina Knowles, the mother of global music stars Beyoncé and Solange, has publicly shared her recent experience with breast cancer, revealing how a missed mammogram may have delayed its detection.

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the 71-year-old businesswoman and philanthropist said she was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer in her left breast. The diagnosis came after doctors discovered two tumours during a mammogram appointment she had postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keep ReadingShow less
Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh makes a statement in sheer black couture at the Thunderbolts London premiere

Getty Images

Florence Pugh stuns in see-through dress at 'Thunderbolts' London premiere, breaking red carpet rules

At the premiere of Thunderbolts in London on 22 April, Florence Pugh stunned attendees with her bold fashion choice, confidently showcasing a striking Elie Saab couture gown. Known for her daring style, the 29-year-old actress embraced a gothic look, wearing a sheer black dress with intricate lace tulle.

The design featured cut-outs around her midriff, offering glimpses of her torso while maintaining an air of elegance. The gown’s detailed sequins and floral appliqué added a touch of sophistication to the sultry ensemble, which was completed with black strappy heels.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc