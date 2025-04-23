Anurag Kashyap booked for 'will urinate on Brahmins' comment, apologises for crossing the line

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is at the centre of a legal and public controversy after his social media comment targeting the Brahmin community triggered backlash and police action. A formal complaint was lodged in Raipur by Pandit Neelkanth Tripathi, a key member of the Rashtriya Brahman Mahasangh, prompting local police to file an FIR under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly promoting disharmony and offending religious sentiments.

Kashyap’s remark, made in response to a social media user who insulted him, was widely seen as offensive and derogatory towards Brahmins. The filmmaker admitted to responding in anger and acknowledged that his choice of words was inappropriate. In his apology, Kashyap said he acted out of character and hurt not just the community but also people close to him. “In the heat of the moment, I lost my temper and said things I shouldn’t have,” he wrote, stressing that many Brahmins have been part of his personal and professional life.





The incident unfolded against the backdrop of ongoing criticism surrounding his upcoming film Phule, based on social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. The movie, which deals with caste discrimination, has faced objections from some groups, particularly over its portrayal of caste dynamics. During the debate, Kashyap shared his frustrations about censorship and online abuse, but his response ended up escalating tensions instead of opening dialogue.

His comment, “I’ll urinate on Brahmins,” made in retaliation to a user’s caste-based insult, sparked outrage and led to multiple police complaints, including in Jaipur and Indore. Politicians and public figures, including lyricist Manoj Muntashir, also criticised him, calling his language distasteful and inflammatory.

After days of criticism, Kashyap publicly admitted his fault, stating that he let his emotions take over. He promised to avoid reacting in anger and to choose his words more carefully in the future.

Caste-based controversy surrounds Phule director Anurag Kashyap, with FIRs filed and heated discussions across India





Meanwhile, Phule, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha, is scheduled for release on 25 April. Whether the controversy affects its reception remains to be seen, but for now, Kashyap is dealing with the consequences of a few words spoken in haste, and the broader conversation about caste and expression in cinema continues.