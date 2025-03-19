Anurag Kashyap slams Netflix India for stifling creativity, calls them "dishonest and morally bankrupt"

Dozens of protesters gathered near the event just before its conclusion Getty Images

Despite efforts to maintain order, the atmosphere around Hollywood Boulevard became heated. The event was partially shielded by tents, but that did not deter demonstrators from making their presence felt. The protesters chanted slogans including "Up up with liberation, down down with occupation" and "Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crime." The slogans expressed strong anti-occupation sentiments, critical of Israel's actions in Gaza and US financial support for the Israeli government.

Clashes between protesters

The situation escalated when a pro-Palestinian protester stole an Israeli flag and attempted to flee, prompting police intervention. Tensions were high as both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli groups voiced their opinions, turning what was meant to be a tribute to Gadot into a scene of political conflict. Protesters from both sides engaged in verbal exchanges, though physical violence was largely avoided due to the swift response from law enforcement.

One pro-Palestinian protester, speaking to the media, expressed strong disapproval of Gadot being honoured at the ceremony. "There’s no reason we should be celebrating an Israeli," he said, criticising the actor for failing to use her platform to address the conflict in Gaza. He accused Gadot of "keeping her head in the sand" by not taking a more vocal stance on the humanitarian crisis.

Gal Gadot’s response and gratitude

Amidst the protests, Gal Gadot remained focused on the honour being bestowed upon her. Speaking at the ceremony, she expressed deep gratitude for her journey and the recognition she was receiving. "I’m just a girl from a town in Israel," Gadot said, reflecting on her career. "This star will remind me that with hard work and passion and some faith, anything is possible."

Gadot warmly referred to her colleagues as family Getty Images

Gadot also took time to acknowledge those who played pivotal roles in her rise to stardom. She gave a special shout-out to filmmaker Patty Jenkins, with whom she worked on the Wonder Woman films, and actor Vin Diesel, who helped launch her career by casting her in the Fast & Furious series. "You took a chance on a complete unknown and invited me to the Fast and Furious family, talk about starting big," Gadot said of Diesel. "It was my first movie ever, and your faith in me completely changed the course of my life." Gadot warmly referred to her colleagues as family, underlining the importance of the relationships she has built over the years.

A career in full bloom

Despite the controversy, Gal Gadot’s career continues to flourish. She is set to appear as the Evil Queen in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White, a highly anticipated release that has been generating buzz in the lead-up to its premiere. Starring Rachel Zegler in the title role, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 21. Gadot’s portrayal of the iconic villain is expected to offer a fresh take on the character, marking a departure from her previous heroic roles.

Gal Gadot’s career continues to flourish Getty Images

As she looks ahead to this major release, the protests surrounding her Walk of Fame ceremony serve as a reminder of the challenges that come with being a public figure, especially one as prominent as Gadot. While the actor has long been vocal about her support for Israel, the ongoing Gaza conflict has thrust her even further into the political spotlight. Critics continue to call for her to take a more active stance on the humanitarian issues at play, while her supporters maintain that her success in Hollywood is worthy of recognition, regardless of her political views.

A symbol of division and success

Gal Gadot’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star is both a symbol of her success and a lightning rod for political debate. As protests continue to break out around global issues, Gadot’s ceremony is a stark reminder that even in the glamorous world of Hollywood, political tensions are never far from the surface. For some, Gadot is an emblem of national pride and achievement; for others, her success is inseparable from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In the face of these opposing views, Gadot’s words at the ceremony offer a message of perseverance and hope: "With hard work and passion... anything is possible." Whether celebrated or contested, Gal Gadot’s journey from a small town in Israel to the heights of Hollywood is undeniably remarkable. It continues to captivate audiences while sparking debate.