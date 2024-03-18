  • Monday, March 18, 2024
Anurag Kashyap announces Malayalam film debut as actor

Rifle Club will hit the screens on the festive occasion of Onam 2024.

Anurag Kashyap (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is set to make his Malayalam film debut as an actor with director Aashiq Abu’s upcoming movie Rifle Club.

Kashyap, a proponent of contemporary Malayalam cinema, shared the update on his Instagram page on Saturday.

“Announcing my first Malayalam film as an actor with @aashiqabu. Looking forward to being part of the great moment of Malayalam cinema. OPM Cinemas in association with TRU Stories Entertainment. Produced by Aashiq Abu and Co-produced by Vincent Vadakkan and Vishal Vincent Tony,” he captioned the motion poster of the film.

Kashyap has previously produced Malayalam films Moothon and Paka (River of Blood). As an actor, his film credits include Akira, Imaikkaa Nodigal, and AK vs AK.

Sharfu-Suhas, Dileesh Karunakaran and Syam Pushkaran have penned Rifle Club.

The film also stars Dileesh Pothan, Vani Viswanath, Vijayaraghavan, Vincy Aloshious, Ramzan Muhammed, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Unnimaya Prasad.

Rifle Club will hit the screens on the festive occasion of Onam 2024.

