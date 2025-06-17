Skip to content
Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' with Amazon MGM set for 19 September release

Starring Aaishvary Thackeray and Zeeshan Ayyub, the crime drama explores the fractured journey of two brothers and the price of their choices.

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap returns with crime drama Nishaanchi

Instagram Screengrab/ amazonmgmstudiosin
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai Jun 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Anurag Kashyap is heading back to the big screen with Nishaanchi, a gritty drama that explores love, betrayal, crime, and redemption through the story of two brothers on divergent life paths. The film, which has been in the making since 2016, is set to release in theatres on 19 September 2025.

Nishaanchi is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films. The cast features Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Vedika Pinto, and marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray. The project, Kashyap says, finally found its footing when Amazon MGM came on board as a passionate partner.


A story seven years in the making

Kashyap first penned Nishaanchi in 2016, but it remained on the back burner until the right studio partnership came along. The director explained that he waited to make the film "the way it should be" and was seeking collaborators who trusted his vision fully. That support, he said, came in the form of Amazon MGM Studios, who “believed in the film and stood by us like a wall.”

Instagram Screengrab/ amazonmgmstudiosin


He describes Nishaanchi as an emotional rollercoaster steeped in raw human themes like lust, crime, power, betrayal, punishment, and the hope for redemption. It’s not just a crime thriller; it’s a film that pulls you into the consequences of choices made and paths taken. Calling it a throwback to his early years as a filmmaker, Kashyap said the entire process: working with a fresh cast, a dedicated crew, and a committed studio, felt like a full-circle moment.


Amazon MGM places big bet on theatrical storytelling

Nikhil Madhok, head of India originals at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, called Nishaanchi one of the key titles in their theatrical slate. He highlighted the film’s "intricately woven story" filled with layered characters and unpredictable twists. He also praised the film’s music, calling it a standout aspect of Kashyap’s creative storytelling.

Instagram Screengrab/ amazonmgmstudiosin


With Nishaanchi, Kashyap returns to the space that made him a global name, with films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, and Psycho Raman that earned acclaim at international festivals like Cannes. This new film hopes to strike the same chord, both in India and beyond.

